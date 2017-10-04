Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals 'Better Half' in Dinner Date Post

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 4, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
Photo Credit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Instagram

Five months after Bhuvneshwar Kumar took social media by storm by posting a cropped photo from a dinner date, the India pacer finally uploaded the full picture on Tuesday and introduced the girl in the picture as Nupur Nagar. One of the eligible bachelors in the Indian team, Bhuvneshwar had fans and followers wishing him no sooner than he posted the photo.

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvi wrote: “Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍”

Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍

A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on



He had earlier on May 11 posted a photo which read: “Dinner date 😊 full pic soon 😉”

Dinner date 😊 full pic soon 😉

A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on



The Indian players are currently enjoying a mini break before the start of the T20I series from Saturday. Dashing India opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback into the 15-man squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.

Dhawan opted out of the recently-concluded ODI series against the same opposition to look after his ailing wife. Ajinkya Rahane took his place in the line-up and slammed four consecutive fifties, while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

However, Rahane has now been left out of the squad to make way for the southpaw. Moreover, Rahane hasn't been part of the line-up in the shortest format of the game for a while now as he didn't feature in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka last month as well.

Also included in the squad are Ashish Nehra, who is seen as a T20 specialist and Dinesh Karthik — who did very well during India's tour of West Indies, right after the Champions Trophy 2017.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Australia, whom they thumped 4-1 in the five match ODI series and go top of the ICC rankings. The Men In Blue would also like to improve their T20Is rankings as currently they occupy the fifth spot on the table.
First Published: October 4, 2017, 11:25 AM IST

