India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Reveals to Rohit Sharma Why He Came to Bat at 'Ideal Situation' in 2nd ODI

Bhuvaneshwar came in to bat with the team in trouble at 131/7, chasing 231 to win. But fast bowler stuck in with MS Dhoni and struck his maiden half-century to guide India home.
Talking about his special knock to opener Rohit Sharma, Bhuvansehwar said it was an ideal situation for him to bat in. "I didn't have any special chat with him, it was an ideal situation for me. I can't hit sixes but I can get runs in singles. I knew that if I bat 15-20 overs than we could win the match."
Rohit too added that the dressing room was confident about Bhuvaneshwar's abilities with the bat.
Bhuvi further added that it was easier to bat on this pitch rather than bowl.
"It eased out a bit in the second innings, there was a bit of turn and I couldn't pick the googly initially but then I saw the ball well. The focus was on playing the googly and that worked for me. I was playing for the incoming ball and leaving the balls going away. I was a bit worried about Malinga, especially his slower balls as I
haven't been picking them even in the IPL."
Bhuvaneshwar has been wicket-less so far in the series but the UP bowler said he wasn't too worried as he was bowling according to plans.
"I am trying to exploit the conditions here and trying to make the most of it, I am happy with my bowling as its going according to plans," he said, while signing off.
First Published: August 26, 2017, 9:37 AM IST