Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tie Knot With Nupur Nagar on Nov 23: Reports

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 12, 2017, 11:35 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Nupur Nagar (Photo Credit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Instagram)

New Delhi: November seems to be the preferred month when it comes to Indian cricketers and them getting married. While former India pacer Zaheer Khan had earlier announced that he will be tying the knot with Sagarika Ghatge on November 27, it has now been reported that current India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to tie the knot with fiancé Nupur Nagar on November 23.

If reports are to be believed, Bhuvi might miss the second Test between India and Sri Lanka which will be played in Nagpur from November 24 to 28 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The marriage is expected to be a private ceremony in Meerut followed by a reception in Nupur’s hometown — Bulandshahr. The couple are also expected to host a reception in the Capital on November 30 as the Indian players will be here at that time for the third Test of the series — starting December 2.

Five months after Bhuvneshwar Kumar took social media by storm by posting a cropped photo from a dinner date, the India pacer finally uploaded the full picture on October 4 and introduced the girl in the picture as Nupur Nagar. One of the eligible bachelors in the Indian team, Bhuvneshwar had fans and followers wishing him no sooner than he posted the photo.

Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍

A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on



On October 6, he finally posted the picture from his engagement which read: “Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.. @nupurnagar 💍💍”



Bhuvneshwar has been a regular in India’s limited-overs team for quite some time now. He is also a part of India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Kolkata on Thursday.
First Published: November 12, 2017, 11:32 AM IST

