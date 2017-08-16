India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Works on His Abs Ahead of Limited-overs Series

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvneshwar posted a photo of his workout session which read: “Dead bugs with bands and dumbbell - bang for the buck - killer core exercise. #abs #outdoors #training #gym.”
Recently, Bhuvneshwar’s pace partner Umesh Yadav had revealed that fitness is a major area that needs to be focused on as a fast bowler looking to use pace as the USP.
“It was easy at the start because there weren’t too many matches and I didn’t play too many Tests. But as I started playing more, that is when I realised the importance of fitness. Also it was important to follow the schedule and the training routine. If you don’t work on the recovery aspect, then it becomes very difficult as u can survive for a while, but after that your back starts becoming stiff, then your shoulder, hamstring and glut power. The body might be naturally strong, but if you don’t strengthen it, it starts collapsing after a point of time. So, as a fast bowler, whenever I get an opportunity, I work on recovery and strengthening myself. I know it is a must for me if I have to stay for long. Just like the engine needs oil, I need to train. If I don’t do that, I won’t be able to go the distance.
“Right from childhood I had the desire to bowl fast. As I started growing up, I started to also get a fair idea as to what is the art of fast bowling. It wasn’t very easy for me, considering from where I started. When I got the chance, I grabbed it with both hands and also realised I had the ability to do well. But my USP was pace. I always knew there are many who can bowl in the 130-135kph bracket. But I also knew that if you can consistently hit the 140kph mark, then you definitely you have something different and you will get an opportunity,” he had said.
First Published: August 16, 2017, 10:38 AM IST