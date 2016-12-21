Big Bash League 2016-17: Andre Russell's 'Black Bat' Raises Eyebrows

Andre Russell playing with a black bat in the Big Bash League 2016-17. (Getty Images)
Sydney Thunder all-rounder Andre Russell created a furore when he came out to bat against Sydney Sixers in the sixth edition of the Big Bash League.
Russell made 9 runs off 7 deliveries in a losing cause for the Sixers but it was his black and pink bat that stole all the headlines.
“A player can use a coloured bat subject to CA approval. The bat may be the same colour as the Club’s primary colour, or black. CA retains the right to withdraw approval in its absolute discretion. The umpires can also request a player change the bat if they believe it affects the integrity of the match.” A Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s official website.
However, this is not the first time in the Big Bash League that a batsman are seen playing with an unusually coloured bat.
West Indian power-hitter Chris Gayle batted with a golden bat in the fifth edition of the league.
Also Read: MCC Recommends Limit to Bat Size
However former Australian great Shane Watson isn’t in favour of this decision saying, “Bat companies are always trying to find a competitive advantage. As long as they're legal, as in there's not cork or anything (illegal) in them, then you can't restrict the size of a bat.”