Big Bash League 2016-17: Dwayne Bravo's Season Cut Short by Injury

Injured Dwayne Bravo on stretcher. (Getty Images)
Melbourne: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for the rest of Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League with a hamstring injury, his Melbourne Renegades club said Friday.
Bravo suffered the setback during a loss to the Perth Scorchers on Thursday and scans revealed a serious injury that will require surgery and a long spell on the sidelines.
"Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing," Bravo said.
"I want to thank all the Renegades fans for their support for me and I hope to see them again next season."
Bravo was in his fourth season at the Renegades after a stint with the Sydney Sixers.