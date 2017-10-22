Big Blow to Lose Best Bowler and Batsman: Mortaza

“It is a big blow losing the best bowler and batsman. When two of the best performers are not around it gets difficult to select the best possible XI. They have played a crucial role in our success.”, said Mortaza.
“Pressure is bound to come and it is more likely to surround you when you are not performing,” he said. “If they can get over the pressure and play their natural game, I am confident that something good can happen. I want them to simply think about tomorrow’s match and follow the formula of taking it one game at a time,” he added.
Bangladesh trail the ODI series 2-0 and have comprehensively lost both the ODIs so far.
AB de Villiers blasted a career-best 176 to set up a series-clinching 104-run win for South Africa in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at Boland Park on Wednesday.
South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat, while Bangladesh made a spirited start to their response before being bowled out for 249.
"Shakib bowled really well but AB came in and took the game away from us. He’s a destroyer," Mortaza had said after the game.
