Big Boy Rahkeem Cornwall Welcomes England to Caribbean Islands

Photo Credit: West Indies Cricket Board/ Twitter
New Delhi: Cricket is not known to be contact sport, but when you have a towering presence in the opposition ranks, your task is definitely cut out. And the English team found that out the hard way when Rahkeem Cornwall was picked in the West Indies Cricket Board President’s XI outfit playing a warm-up game against the visitors in Bassaterre on Monday.
At 6’5, Rahkeem might not be the tallest player in the circuit, but add to it a body weight of 140 kgs and he definitely is ‘big’. While he bowls gentle off-spin, he packs a punch with bat in hand. And the likes of Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid faced the brunt as he hit six boundaries and three towering sixes during his 61-ball knock of 59.
Rahkeem’s knock helped the hosts post 233 before the visitors chased it down with seven balls to spare, thanks largely to Woakes’s unbeaten knock of 47.
The West Indies Cricket Board also tweeted a photo of Rahkeem which read: “Rahkeem Cornwall hit a crucial 59 (61 balls, 6x4, 3x6) and bowled 10-1-39-1 for @WICB_President XI against @englandcricket in #StKitts.”
Rahkeem Cornwall hit a crucial 59 (61 balls, 6x4, 3x6) and bowled 10-1-39-1 for @WICB_President XI against @englandcricket in #StKitts pic.twitter.com/w2FaIGHtPL
— westindies (@westindies) February 27, 2017
Rahkeem has been backed for big things by West Indies fast-bowling icon Andy Roberts.
“He has been ready to move higher for more than a year now, but for me to say he is ready for Test cricket. I don’t think we really know when anybody is ready because you have a number of players, especially here in the Leewards, who perform very well at regional level but fail to impress when they go a little bit higher,” he said.