Big Indian Comebacks In a Home Series In Last 20 Years

After a mauling in Pune by 333 runs at the hands of a spirited Australian outfit, India under Virat Kohli's leadership are looking to stage a comeback in the series. The Indian team sweat it out in the their first practice session since landing in Bengaluru for the second match of the 4-match series, which begins at the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium from Saturday.
India has been on a roll under Kohli's captaincy in cricket's longest format, and this will be the first true test of the team's character, having gone down early in a home series. While this team will look to comeback from a deficit for the first time on Indian soil, they have already done the same earlier.
Kohli and company faced a similar situation against Sri Lanka, away from home, in 2015 and they passed the litmus Test with flying colours. India had lost the first Test to the Lankans by 63 runs in Galle, but roared back in business by claiming the next two Tests in Colombo by big margins. India had sealed a series win in the Emerald Isles for the first time in over two decades.
So here are a few instances when Team India fell behind in a home series, but played some excellent cricket to stage a comeback. Not a bad read for Kohli and company at a time when they can do with some inspiration and positivity.
1) Pakistan in India - 2 Test series - 1999 - Drawn 1-1
Pakistan came calling for a two-Test series in early 1999 as the arch-rivals were playing a bilateral series for the first time in a decade. India had their hopes pinned on batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, while Pakistan had two of the world's best fast bowlers in their team in captain Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
The first Test at Chennai was a see-saw battle with spinners Anil Kumble and Saqlain Mushtaq cancelling each other out with 5-wicket hauls. Venkatesh Prasad picked up 6 wickets in the second innings to control the damage done by Shahid Afridi, whose attacking century took Pakistan to 286, giving India a target of 271 runs to win the match.
India's morale was down as the two teams met in the second Test in Delhi, in the backdrop of protests by right wing groups who dug up the Kotla pitch. Another Saqlain show meant the hosts were bowled out for 252 in the firsts innings. Kumble combined with young off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to plot Pakistan's downfall as the hosts took a decisive lead.
Anil Kumble (Reuters Photo)
India scored 339 runs in the second innings, powered by a knock of 96 by opener Sadagopan Ramesh as Pakistan had to chase more than 400 runs to win the match and seal the series. What unfolded after that is stuff of legends. Anil Kumble became only the second bowler ever in Test history to pick all ten wickets in an innings. The Indian leggie did the unthinkable to power the hosts to a memorable 212-run win. India's comeback was complete.
2) Australia in India - 3 Test series 2000-01 - India won 2-1
Under the able leadership of Steve Waugh, with two of the world's best bowlers in their arsenal, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, Australia had turned into an unbeatable side. The Aussie juggernaut arrived in India on a 15-match wining streak, already a world record.
Steve Waugh had called India the 'final frontier' for a team, which was hailed by many as the best ever. Australia had not won in India since 1969-70 and this was their golden chance to cement their legacy. India on the other hand had just emerged from the dark clouds of match-fixing and were looking for inspiration under a young captain, Sourav Ganguly. But with their biggest match winner, Anil Kumble, sidelined, the hosts were up against it.
In Kumble's absence young off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gave India crucial breakthroughs. But burly opener Matthew Hayden, making his international comeback, was merciless as he swept the Indian spinners to the boundary. Adam Gilchrist was at his attacking best and along with Hayden punctured India's hopes of restricting Australia's lead. Both Hayden (119) and Gilchrist (122) scored centuries as Australia amassed 349. Tendulkar (69) played a lone hand again as India were bowled out for 219 in the second innings, Warne and Gillespie picking three wickets each.
The Aussie openers duly reached the small target to complete victory within three days. The 10-wicket win was Australia's 16th on the trot.
Steve Waugh won the toss again in the second Test at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens stadium and decided to bat first. Matthew Hayden (97) and Michael Slater (42) put on a century opening stand, which was followed by a gritty ton by skipper Waugh (110) as Australia looked in cruise control. Harbhajan Singh took India's first Test hat-trick to do some damage control, but the 'Turbunator's' 7-wicket haul couldn't stop Australia from posting 445 in the first innings.
Glenn McGrath ensured the hosts were on the ropes again, and he also won his battle against bitter rival Sachin Tendulkar. VVS Laxman (59) looked a class-apart in the ruins, but India were dismissed early on day 3 for 171. Steve Waugh enforced the follow on and it looked like the Aussies will wrap up victory number 17 within three days again.
But the Indian opening duo of Shiv Sunder Das (39) and Sadagopan Ramesh (30) showed character and the will power to wage a battle. India were fighting hard, but when Sachin Tendulkar was sent back with the score reading 115/3, it looked like a matter of time before the hosts would collapse again. VVS Laxman's first innings brilliance had seen him being promoted to no 3 and he along with Indian captain Sourav Ganguly started a rearguard. The duo put together a 117-run stand before Ganguly was sent back for 48.
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid walk out after the end of fourth day's play at the Eden Gardens (Getty Images)
There could be only one winner and it was India, but the Aussie opening duo of Hayden and Slater batted with resolve. Harbhajan Singh broke the opening stand by sending back Slater and then accounted for Justin Langer. Venkatpathy Raju sent back Mark Waugh cheaply to raise the Indian hopes, but captain Steve Waugh in the company of the brilliant Hayden kept the Aussies afloat.
But Harbhajan broke the crucial partnership by sending back Waugh and then quickly wrapped up a struggling Ricky Ponting. Sachin Tendulkar was handed the ball and the master contributed by sending back the dangerous Adam Gilchrist and Hayden in quick succession, followed by the wicket of Shane Warne.
The last pair of Michael Kasprowicz and Glenn McGrath were not ready to bow out without a fight and with play entering the last hour, the crowd at Eden Gardens grew impatient. Anxiety was writ large over the faces of the Indian players as the duo fought hard to force a draw. Finally Harbhajan Singh trapped Glenn McGrath in front of the wicket to complete one of cricket's greatest turnarounds. India had won the match by 171 runs, broken Australia's unbeaten streak and most importantly, drawn level in the series.
After the epic Kolkata battle, Chennai's historic Chepauk stadium hosted the decider. Matthew Hayden was once again the visitors' best batsman as he slammed a terrific double ton to nullify another 7-wicket haul by Harbhajan Singh as Australia piled up 391 in the first innings. India's response was grand to say the least. Openers Shiv Sunder Das (84) and Sadagopan Ramesh (61) finally found their mojo and VVS Laxman was at his artistic best again as he notched up a half-century. But the innings of India's reply came from the blade of Sachin Tendulkar. The batting maestro scored 126 and shared an important partnership with Rahul Dravid (81) to take India to a huge total of 501, the hosts a lead of over hundred runs.
But the Australian bowlers were in no mood to make it easy for the Indians as they struck in regular intervals to keep the visitors in the game. With the entire top order struggling, VVS Laxman played a gem of a knock to tilt the balance in India's favour. He was at his majestic best as he scored 66 of just 82 deliveries. When Laxman was dismissed, India needed 20 more runs for victory with four wickets in hand. Wicket-keeper batsman Sameer Dighe kept chipping away at the target but wickets kept falling around him. Eventually Harbhajan Singh deservedly got the winning runs as India edged out Australia by 2 wickets in another tense finish, which concluded perhaps the most interesting Test series in modern cricket history.
3) South Africa in India, 3 Test series, 2008 - series drawn 1-1
A strong South African outfit visited India in the first half of 2008 at a time when India's performance in Test cricket was on an upswing. A first innings century by Hashim Amla (155) and a second innings ton from Neil McKenzie (159*) held the Proteas in good stead on placid Chepauk track in the first Test. But the knock of the match came from the blade of Virender Sehwag (319) who scored the second Test triple ton of his career. The match was drawn.
The second Test was played in Ahmedabad and it was pure joy to see a paceman get the better of the famed Indian batting line-up in sub-continental conditions. Dale Steyn (5/23) put on a show of top class swing bowling to skittle the Indians out for just 76 runs. An unbeaten double century by AB de Villiers an a century by Jacques Kallis meant the Proteas were in cruise control. India fought hard in the second innings but could never recover from the first innings collapse as they lost by an innings and 90 runs
India needed someone to stand up to the Proteas and the bowlers put their hands up at Kanpur. A thorough professional bowling performance helped the hosts restrict South Africa to 265 in the first innings. Dale Steyn was breathing fire again but guided by a gritty Sourav Ganguly (87) half-century, Indian managed to take a smallish lead.
Harbhajan Singh was the wrecker-in-chief in the second innings at he picked up 4 wickets, the Proteas were bowled out for 121. India registered an eight-wicket win to complete a resounding comeback.
4) South Africa in India, 2 Test series, 2010 - series drawn 1-1
The Proteas again visited the sub-continent for a two-Test series in February 2010 and were the pretenders to India's throne of being the no 1 Test side in the world. With the top ranking at stake, the South African batsmen put their best foot forward in the first innings of the first Test at Nagpur.
Hashim Amla (253*) and Jacques Kallis (173) put together a 340-run stand as the Proteas notched up 558 in the first innings. Dale Steyn was by then the world's leading pace bowler in Test cricket and stayed true to his billing by destroying the Indian batting line-up. A defiant century by Virender Sehwag (109) was the only bit of resistance shown by the hosts as Steyn's 7-wicket burst meant South Africa took 325-run lead.
India were asked to follow on but eventually ended up losing the match by an innings and 6 runs.
India needed to draw level at Kolkata in order to save their no 1 status, but a 200-run plus stand between Alviro Petersen (100) and Hashim Amla (114) meant the Proteas were off to a solid start. But once Zaheer Khan removed the two-centurions it was one-way traffic as Harbhajan Singh created a spin web to dismiss South Africa for 296.
India's response was mammoth. Virender Sehwag (165) once again scored a breezy century to set the platform at the top. Sachin Tendulkar (106) also chipped in with a laboured ton, which allowed the likes of VVS Laxman (143*) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (132*) to take the total to 643/6 declared.
India needed its wicket takers to do the job on the final day as a defiant Hashim Amla was standing between India and victory. Amla did his bit by staying unbeaten on 123 on the final day but he ran out of partners. Harbhajan Singh picked up five crucial wickets to take India to a memorable triumph by an innings and 57 runs.
India had saved the series and their number 1 ranking.