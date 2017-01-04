Bishan Singh Bedi and Kirti Azad Backed by Olympians to Oversee Reforms in BCCI

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad (L) and former India captain Bishan Bedi have been leading the fight to cleanse the BCCI (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Hailing the decision of the Supreme Court to appoint a two-member committee to oversee reforms in the Cricket Board after the removal of two top BCCI officials, some Olympians and Arjuna Awardees from other disciplines on Wednesday backed ex-cricketers Bishan Bedi and Kirti Azad to undertake the task.
"The Hon. Supreme Court has given the onerous responsibility of suggesting names of eminent people who shall comprise a committee to oversee reforms in BCCI and state bodies which have been bedevilled by controversies and malfeasance," they said in a media statement following the apex court's ejection of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as President and Secretary of the BCCI.
"We request the Hon Supreme Court to kindly nominate Bishan Bedi and Kirti Azad, two experienced and fearless cricketers, in the proposed committee which will signal major reforms in BCCI and other Sports in due course," they added.
Among those backing Bedi and Azad were hockey Olympians Ashok Kumar, M K Kaushik, Gurbax Singh, Balbir Singh, Joaquim Carvalho, athletes Ashwini Nachappa, Reeth Abraham, Vandana Rao and Edward Sequeira, swimmer Nisha Millet and shuttler Jwala Gutta.
"With this proactive judgement of the Hon Supreme Court we are hopeful that the cleansing up of sports in India has just begun. 25 former Internationals, Olympians, Arjuna and Dronacharaya Awardees have already petitioned the Hon. Supreme Court to direct the Government to implement the Justice Lodha Committee Reforms/Guidelines across all sporting disciplines in the country," they remarked.