    Blind World T20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Team for Defending Title

    Press Trust of India | Feb 12, 2017 18:06 IST| UPDATED: Feb 12, 2017 18:06 IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian blind cricket team for winning the Twenty20 World Cup in Bengaluru.

    "Delighted that India won the Blind T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the team. India is proud of their accomplishment," Modi tweeted.

    India defeated Pakistan by nine wickets to lift their second successive blind T20 World Cup title.

    The team had won the previous edition by defeating the same rivals in the final in 2012.