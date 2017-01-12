Blow for Pakistan as Sarfraz Ahmed Leaves Australia Tour

File Image of Sarfraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)
Brisbane: Sarfraz Ahmed has become the second Pakistan player forced to return home this week in a troubled lead-up to the opening one-day international against Australia in Brisbane.
Captain Azhar Ali confirmed on Thursday that his team will be without their vice-captain and wicketkeeper for the opening game at the Gabba and possibly this month's entire five-match series.
Azhar said Sarfraz had gone back to Pakistan to be with his mother, who is in intensive care in hospital.
The news comes just days after fast bowler Mohammad Irfan also left the team following the death of his mother.
"We'll definitely miss Sarfraz. Hopefully, he can rejoin the team but, as for right now, he's not here," Azhar told reporters.
Pakistan have retained half the players who were involved in 3-0 Test series wipeout to Australia for the ODI part of their tour.
"I know it wasn't a very competitive game, but I still believe the batsmen who scored runs will get a lot of confidence," he said.
"The bowlers had a good outing as well. There's nothing like playing matches. It's good to be out there no matter what sort of team you play against."
If they drop out of the top eight by September, they'll miss out on automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup and be forced to enter a 10-team qualifying tournament in Bangladesh in 2018.
Australia can extend their lead in the ODI rankings if they can pull off a series whitewash.
Australia lead Pakistan 33-16 head-to-head in Australia, including 15 wins in 19 ODIs this decade.