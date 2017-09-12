Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Board President's XI vs Australia, Match Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 12, 2017, 6:20 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

17:40(IST)

That's it, it's all over. Karnewar and Patel did manage to delay the inevitable by a bit, but they have finally departed. Faulkner and Agar getting the final couple of wicekts. Agar ends with figures of 4-44. BPXI are dismissed for 244, and Australia win by 103 runs.

16:45(IST)

Wickets continue to tumble for BPXI, they have shown no fight ehre, three more wickets fall now with captain Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar and Govinda Poddar all going back to the pavillion. Agar gets Mann and Poddar while Richardson gets Sundar. BPXI 158/8 as Australia close in on a big win.

16:34(IST)

BPXI lose a couple of wickets in quick succession now, Nitish Rana departs for 19. He is run out meanwhile Ashton Agar gets the better off Shivam Choudhary, who is dismissed for 4. BPXI 148-5 after 32 overs and look to be in deep trouble here.

15:46(IST)

Australia get a couple of wickets here, Adam Zampa and Mark Stoinis getting into the action. Zampa gets Agarwal to sky one, and Warner completes the catch. Stoinis meanwhile gets Goswami clean bowled. Gurkeerat Mann and Nitish Rana are the two batsmen in the middle now for BPXI. BPXI 107-3

15:02(IST)

Mayank Agarwal and Shreevats Goswami are striking the ball well for the BPXI, building a small partnership. Both have hit a couple of boundaries from the middle off the bat. BPXI 49-1 after 11 overs.

14:28(IST)

Kane Richardson Strikes! The fast bowler gets the first wicket for Australia, Rahul Tripathi nicks one behind to and keeper Mathew Wade completes a simple catch. BPXI 10-1 after 4 overs.

14:20(IST)

Rahul Tripathi and Shreevats Goswami have started the chase for BP XI, meanwhile Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson have started the proceedings with the new ball for Australia. BP XI 5-0 after a couple of overs, as both the batsmen look to settle in before going big.

13:24(IST)

Australia have finished their 50 overs, and they post a huge total of 347/7 after their full quota. This will be encouraging for the visitors. almost all batsman getting runs. Huge chase coming up for the Board President XI if they are to win this one! Do join us for that.

13:18(IST)

Stoinis has followed Wade back to the hut as he was caught in the deep for 76 off 60 balls. Australia 7/331 

13:17(IST)

The partnership between Stoinis and Wade has come to an end, after Wade was bowled out for 45 off 24 balls. Australia 6/331 after 48

12:50(IST)

After Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis notches up his half century off 42 balls with a SIX, Australia are 5/269 in the 43rd over

12:40(IST)

After Smith and Warner, it is Travis Head who gets a fifty here. Good knock for the batsmen as he starts the tour well. Australia's score reads 227/4 after 38 overs.

12:21(IST)
12:07(IST)

WICKET! After the big wicket of skipper Steve Smith, Sundar also sends back the dangerous Maxwell for just 14. Australia's score reads 158/4 in the 29th over with the visitors looking to cross the 300-run mark. Stoinis joins Head in the middle.

11:39(IST)

WICKET! Smith goes after making 55, dimissed by Rising Pune Supergiant teammate Washington Sundar. A big wicket for the hosts as Glenn Maxwell comes out to the middle amid loud cheers. Maxwell is definitely a crow favourite here thanks to his stint in the IPL.

11:16(IST)

WICKET! Warner's stay in the middle comes to an end as the Australia vice-captain is dismissed for 64. Head comes out to join skipper Steve Smith as Australia's score reads 106/2 in the 16th over after winning the toss and deciding to have a bat.

11:09(IST)
10:53(IST)

After losing an early wicket, the Australians have come back strongly with both Smith and Warner looking in good form. While Smith is batting on 29, Warner is on 24. Sandeep Sharma has been given some special treatment here by the Aussies. Australia's score reads 56/1 after 10 overs.

10:31(IST)

After the early fall of a wicket, both Steve Smith and David Warner have ensured that they have scored well and at a decent pace. Both batsmen look in good form as they have hit the timely boundaries.

10:13(IST)

WICKET for the hosts off the second ball of the innings as Cartwright doesn't trouble the scorers. Edges to second slip as the Indians celebrate. Australia's score reads 0/1. Not the best start for the visitors as they gear up to play India in a 5-match ODI series

09:55(IST)

Opener Aaron Finch will sit out the match as he is nursing a calf injury. Finch is expected to be fit for the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, but the Australian think-tank doesn’t wish to take any chance and wants to rest him for the match at Chepauk Stadium, their only warm-up game of the tour. Finch injured his calf while playing for Surrey in the English county and has been working closely with physiotherapist Alex Kountouris.

09:41(IST)
09:37(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the warm-up game between Board President's XI and Australia with our LIVE blog. Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and the visitors will have a bat first. Played in Chennai, it is an unofficial game and both teams can play more than 11 players. It will be a crucial game for both Maxwell and Wade after a poor outing in Bangladesh. Both would look to get the confidence back ahead of the 5-match ODI series which gets underway on Sunday.

Board President's XI vs Australia, Match Highlights - As It Happened

Kane Richardson of Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

PREVIEW, BP's XI vs AUS: Locking horns with an inexperienced side is not an ideal preparation for the real test ahead but Australia would look to get into the groove and be ready for the five-match ODI series against India when they take on a relatively weak Board President's XI on Tuesday. The Australians, led by Steve Smith, arrived here from Bangladesh after drawing a two-Test series and the match on Tuesday would give them opportunity to at least switch to the One-day format. The reigning 50-over World Champions have struggled to counter spin and captain Steve Smith has admitted it will a big challenge for them to adapt to spin-friendly conditions. The line-up that they face has only one capped player in captain Gurkeerat Singh Mann. He played three ODIs against Australia early in 2016 and has since remained on the fringes after that. With most of the Indian players involved in Duleep Trophy, the selectors had to name an XI comprising of relatively unknown players but it is a chance that they would relish because it is not often that they get to face international opposition. More than Australia, it's the Board President XI players, who will be richer in gaining experience. Australia skipper Smith and his deputy David Warner, who scored two centuries in Bangladesh, are the key batsmen for the side. Smith would hope that experienced Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and others also step up. There are plenty of all-rounders in the visitors camp - James Faulkner, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who all have the experience of playing on Indian pitches, courtesy IPL.

Teams (From): Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.
Board President XI Team: Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma.
