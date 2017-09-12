Board President's XI vs Australia, Match Highlights - As It Happened

Wickets continue to tumble for BPXI, they have shown no fight ehre, three more wickets fall now with captain Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar and Govinda Poddar all going back to the pavillion. Agar gets Mann and Poddar while Richardson gets Sundar. BPXI 158/8 as Australia close in on a big win.
Australia get a couple of wickets here, Adam Zampa and Mark Stoinis getting into the action. Zampa gets Agarwal to sky one, and Warner completes the catch. Stoinis meanwhile gets Goswami clean bowled. Gurkeerat Mann and Nitish Rana are the two batsmen in the middle now for BPXI. BPXI 107-3
Opener Aaron Finch will sit out the match as he is nursing a calf injury. Finch is expected to be fit for the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, but the Australian think-tank doesn’t wish to take any chance and wants to rest him for the match at Chepauk Stadium, their only warm-up game of the tour. Finch injured his calf while playing for Surrey in the English county and has been working closely with physiotherapist Alex Kountouris.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the warm-up game between Board President's XI and Australia with our LIVE blog. Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and the visitors will have a bat first. Played in Chennai, it is an unofficial game and both teams can play more than 11 players. It will be a crucial game for both Maxwell and Wade after a poor outing in Bangladesh. Both would look to get the confidence back ahead of the 5-match ODI series which gets underway on Sunday.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking