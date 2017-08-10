Haddin Joins Team Australia as Fielding Coach, Replaces Blewett

"I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with this young group of players," Haddin said in a statement. "I grew up in an era of players like Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting who gave Australian cricket a real identity in the standards of world-class fielding. They were the type of players who took it personally if the team wasn’t fielding well and that created a level for the rest of the group to aspire to.
"I want to hold this group accountable to that kind of standard and I believe we have the talent to do that. It will be hard work but I am looking forward to the challenge. Given my background is in wicketkeeping it will be great to be able to work with the 'keepers in the side and give them a sounding board."
Having earlier worked as assistant coach of the ‘A’ team during India ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ teams’ visit, Haddin is not new to the job. Blewett on the other hand will work as high performance coach with the West End Redbacks.
Commenting on the appointment, head coach Darren Lehmann said: "It has been fantastic having Greg involved in the side, and we are really pleased he is staying within the Australian Cricket Coaching System to continue developing young talent in South Australia. Brad had a wonderful career as a player for Australia and will bring a multi skill set to our environment. His primary focus will be on fielding, carrying on the good work that Greg has done, but will also work very closely with our wicketkeepers. Having someone with a pedigree such as Brad’s to bounce ideas off and fine tune their skills will be immensely valuable for our 'keepers."
Australia squad for Bangladesh Tour: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.
Australia vs BangladeshBrad HaddinDarren LehmannDavid Warnergreg blewettMatthew WadeNathan Lyonsteve smith
First Published: August 10, 2017, 10:47 AM IST