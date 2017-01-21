Brendon McCullum Foxed by a Chewing Gum

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: Known to take opposition bowlers to the cleaners, it was a chewing gum that got the better of former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Friday night.
Playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, McCullum suddenly sat down next to the wicket and started coughing as the 12th man rushed in to help.
While fans thought he was feeling sick, teammates even revealed that they felt he was having a heat stroke. McCullum was seen sitting and coughing before he sipped into some water brought in by the 12th man.
The episode didn’t stop McCullum from playing a blinder with an 18-ball 50 as Brisbane were chasing 200 for a win. But the knock went in vain as Brisbane lost to Melbourne Renegades by one run.
Why was Baz feeling ill last night? Maybe don't watch this while you're having lunch... #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/CRXj5oa0FB
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2017