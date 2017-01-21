    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #australia big bash twenty20 #big bash #big bash 2017 #big bash league #brendon mccullum #brisbane heat #melbourne renegades

    Brendon McCullum Foxed by a Chewing Gum

    Cricketnext | Jan 21, 2017 08:39 IST| UPDATED: Jan 21, 2017 08:39 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    New Delhi: Known to take opposition bowlers to the cleaners, it was a chewing gum that got the better of former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Friday night.

    Playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, McCullum suddenly sat down next to the wicket and started coughing as the 12th man rushed in to help.

    While fans thought he was feeling sick, teammates even revealed that they felt he was having a heat stroke. McCullum was seen sitting and coughing before he sipped into some water brought in by the 12th man.

    It was later revealed that it was a chewing gum that got stuck in McCullum's throat and he had choked on it.

    The episode didn’t stop McCullum from playing a blinder with an 18-ball 50 as Brisbane were chasing 200 for a win. But the knock went in vain as Brisbane lost to Melbourne Renegades by one run.