Broad Hoping Partnership With Anderson Continues Till 2019 Ashes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2017, 3:40 PM IST
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Kemar Roach. (Getty Images)

Stuart Broad and James Anderson are one of the most successful opening bowling combination in recent times, with the two bowlers now also occupying the top spots for the highest wicket-takers in England. With the upcoming Ashes series, Stuart Broad not only seems to be hopeful about the upcoming series but also expressed his desire to the play the next one in 2019.

Talking about playing in the next Ashes series, Broad, said, “Oh God, yes, I hope so. I’ll be just turned 33. Jimmy is 35 now so I’d certainly hope my performances will keep improving to be a part of that Ashes for sure. I’m not someone who looks too far ahead because I think it slows you down as a performer. This winter is a hugely exciting one because I think that series is going to be a belter with two teams that look really similar. But obviously, I have the hunger to go further than that.” Broad was quoted as saying by cricket.co.au.

He also heaped pace on compatriot James Anderson, saying, “To be fair, Jimmy is bowling as well as I’ve seen him bowl. He’s turned 35 but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him challenge both sides of the bat as consistently as he has done this summer. Fielding at mid-on and mid-off to him, I feel like he is in the game all the time. He’s not bowling bad balls, he looks in a rhythm that’s awesome. Long may that continue.”

“He is taking regular wickets, both LB and bowled and nicking off. That’s a great place for him to be. Look, he’s going to be crucial for our chances this winter for sure and hopefully he can keep that rhythm going because he is picking up wickets at a huge speed at the moment and, not only will he be looking at 500, he’ll be looking way past that the way he is going.”, Broad added.

Broad also spoke on his current fitness and longevity, Broad said, “I’m 31 now and still feel like I have quite a bit of cricket left in me. I’m loving the energy around this team, I’m loving being part of it. At 31 I’ve hopefully, touch wood, got a few more miles in the tank.”
First Published: August 21, 2017, 3:40 PM IST

