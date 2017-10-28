CAB Disqualifies Joint-secretary Subir Ganguly

"Subir became honorary treasurer in 2008 and performed his duties till July 2017. So he has completed nine years as office bearer," he added. Subir had shot off a letter to CAB chief Ganguly stating that if he is disqualified to continue in his post, the same rule should be applicable for the former India captain as well as per the recommendations laid down by the Justice R.M. Lodha committee.
When asked about that Sourav said: "Honorary treasurer of BCCI Anirudh Chaudhary was elected in 2013, and still continuing. And he is performing duties as per the Supreme Court order and under watchful eyes of Committee of Administrators (CoA).
"So there has been no disqualification on the basic of cool-off for three years as per order of the Supreme Court at this stage," Sourav added. He also sent a reply to Subir's letter.
When asked about this development, Subir said: "First I will see his reply, then I may take the legal route." Meanwhile, the price of the daily tickets for the Test match between India and Sri Lanka to be held her on November 16-20 was also decided at Rs 100, Rs 125 and Rs 150.
First Published: October 28, 2017, 9:47 PM IST