Centurion Rohit Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli; Sachin Tendulkar Sits on Top With 9 100s Against Australia

With Sunday’s century, Rohit crossed India skipper Virat Kohli and now stands behind little genius Tendulkar. While Kohli has 5 centuries against the Aussies, Tendulkar has the maximum 100s against them with 9 centuries to his name. Rohit sits equal with West Indies great Desmond Haynes while Laxman sits fourth on the list with 4 ODI 100s against the mighty Australians.
Interestingly, Rohit has the best average against the Aussies with an impressive average of 66.37. Even though Rohit sits on 6 centuries with Haynes, it took the latter 64 matches to score the centuries while Rohit has scored them in just 28 games.
Rohit’s record against the Aussies reads 1593 runs in 28 games at an average of 66.37 with 6 hundreds, 5 fifties and a double hundred. His highest score stands at 209, scored in Bengaluru. Rohit’s strike-rate against them sits at 97.73 and the Mumbai batsman has hit 128 boundaries and 58 sixes.
Even on Sunday, Rohit stole the show despite starting with 15 dot balls in the beginning of the India innings. During the course of his innings, he became only the ninth Indian to score 6,000 runs in ODIs.
Rohit also surpassed the likes of Rahul Dravid (171), Sachin Tendulkar (170) and MS Dhoni (167) to be ranked at third in the list of fastest to 6,000 runs for India. While Rohit is now only behind to Sourav Ganguly (147) and Virat Kohli (136) in this illustrious list.
Earlier in the innings, Rohit also became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game at home. Rohit needed just 42 innings to achieve this milestone while on the other hand, Ganguly took 45 and Kohli needed 46 innings to aggregate 2,000 runs in India.
The 'Hitman' also broke Brendon Mccullum's record of most number of sixes against Australia earlier in the series. Rohit always seemed to have enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his first ODI double century also came against the same opposition in 2014. “I've always loved playing against this Australian team. They are very competitive, they never give away anything easily," Rohit said at the end of the fifth ODI.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 12:09 PM IST