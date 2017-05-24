Champions Trophy 2017: Ashwin Looking to Unleash New Weapon

(Getty Images)

Rejuvenated after a two-month break, India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says that he is ready with a bagful of new tricks, which he hopes to display during the upcoming Champions Trophy.

After a gruelling home season of 13 Tests, Ashwin was advised rest during the IPL and the tweaker's next assignment is India's Champions Trophy defence.

"I might be able to throw something new in this tournament (Champions Trophy), hopefully. I am equipped enough to do so. The two warm-up games (vs New Zealand, vs Bangladesh) will give me an indication on how well I go in the tournament," Ashwin said on the sidelines of the CEAT Tyres annual awards function.

"It depends on how well my variations will come to fore, so just hoping that these practice matches can be put to good use and I bring something in new to the table and give something new to the team," a confident Ashwin said.

Ashwin said that changed rules with four fielders outside the 30-yard circle and two new balls from both ends forces every bowler to think out of the box.

"There have been rule changes to what ICC has done to one day format, and there is no point in going with same set of skills time and again, unless the game change your skill or let the game take the demand out of you.

"It's been going through my head and I have been working on lot of stuff based on how the game is changing," said the senior pro.

Ashwin feels that one needs to prepare keeping placid wickets in mind.

"I feel you have to be prepaid for any challenge thrown at you and I generally expect placid wickets and that's the way I prepare for limited overs format. As far pressure is concerned, it is about handling one game at a time, as you build up to every game, you start becoming a favorite."

On a very successful season that went by, Ashwin termed it as "surreal".

"Honestly feels surreal right now as I had a month and half break. These wickets (in the past season) have come and they are result of how much have strived for excellence, all I am trying to do is use this experience," said Ashwin.

Ashwin feels that IPL has proved to be beneficial for not only Indian players but also talented cricketers from overseas.

"IPL has only done good for Indian cricket. A lot of players from other countries have echoed the same feeling about how much talent India is throwing up from IPL and it will continue to happen," signed off Ashwin

First Published: May 24, 2017, 3:27 PM IST