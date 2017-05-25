Ashwin Says He will Throw Something New in CT

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said his team will feel extra pressure in the Champions Trophy if they go in thinking about defending the title.

"As far I am concerned handling pressure is all about (taking) one game at a time. If you think too far ahead and try and think (that) you are defending the title, it's going to be unnecessary, undue pressure on you. But as you build up every game and try and gain momentum, you (eventually) become a favourite of the tournament," the Tamil Nadu player was quoted as saying by FirstPost.

Ashwin has had a dream run in the last year and a half or so. He has grabbed 82 wickets and smashed four fifties in 13 Tests against top sides like New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. He took some time off after the Test matches to recover from the stress by not participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

When he was questioned on how his preparations have been for the tournament in England, Ashwin said, "It's been going through my head and I have been working on a lot of stuff based on how the game is changing and throwing the pace at you. I might be able to throw something new in this tournament. I am equipped enough to do,"

"Hopefully, the two practice games (India play New Zealand on 28 May and Bangladesh on 30 May) will give me an indication on how well I go in the tournament and how well my variations come to the fore," he said.

Ashwin was replaced by young tweaker Washington Sundar in the recently concluded IPL, where he turned up for the Rising Pune Supergiant and even though the franchise failed to cross the last hurdle Sundar was brilliant through out the tourney.

Speaking about the young offspinner, Ashwin said,""I think, Washington did really well in the Vijay Hazare (trophy) this year. I had heard from a couple of people that he is going pretty well. I had just seen very little of him in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). He has got good idea of how to bowl in T20s and to ball with the new ball is a massive challenge."

First Published: May 25, 2017, 5:57 PM IST