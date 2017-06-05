Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Vs Bangladesh - Live Preview

Debdoot, why don't you predict an Australian probable XI too?
16:27(IST)
Debdoot: But this is an ODI game my friend, conditions are different. This debate can go on Pratik, but as of now you can give me the likely playing XI of Bangladesh.
16:25(IST)
Pratik: Speaking about the wicket, it is the same strip on which South Africa and Sri Lanka game was played two days back. Therefore, it might grip and turn a bit which will assist the Bangladeshi spinners. Australian batters can face problems if it turns. Remember how they fared on turning pitches in Sri Lanka?
16:20(IST)
Debdoot: I would like to see leg-spinner Adam Zampa getting a game today for Australia. He has been a promising youngster for some years now, and time has come for him to deliver at the world's stage.
16:16(IST)
Pratik: I agree on that. Bangladesh have to really bowl well today if they are to win. I think Mehedi Hasan Miraz should be in the playing XI. He picks up crucial wickets with his offspinners and they can add a few later on in the innings with the bat too.
16:10(IST)
Debdoot: But what about Bangladesh's bowling? They were absolutely taken to the cleaners in the last game. If the Tigers are to cause an upset today, they have to bowl brilliantly.
16:06(IST)
Pratik: I am sure, the Bangladesh top-order would contribute heavily. The middle-lower order too looked solid in the last game where they smashed 82 runs in the last 10 overs which was their second-highest tally during this period of the innings in the last one year.
16:01(IST)
Debdoot: But Pratik, are they equipped well enough to tackle the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood? The latter has the best bowling average away from home since the 2015 World Cup. This will be a tough battle for the Bangladesh top-order I am sure.
15:55(IST)
Pratik: Well, Bangladesh batting looked great in the last game with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim playing brilliant knocks. They would ideally want to get some more runs today under their belts.
15:51(IST)
Debdoot: There are showers scheduled for today evening as per weather reports. I wouldn't be surprised if the team winning the toss opt to bat second with this in mind. However, records show sides batting first here have won 7 of the last 11 ODIs.
15:46(IST)
Pratik: You never know my friend. Bangladesh can spring up a surprise too. These two teams haven't played each other much. The last time they met in an ODI was 6 years back. So I am hoping the Tigers can pull a rabbit out of the hat.
15:44(IST)
Debdoot: Australia are all set to kick-start there campaign with a win here. I am sure they are going to beat Bangladesh easily.
15:41(IST)
Pratik: After the high-voltage clash yesterday between India and Pakistan, we have another exciting game on our hands. This is where Australia take on Bangladesh, who have improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years.
15:38(IST)
Hi, I am Debdoot Das correspondent at Cricketnext, and I have with me my colleague Pratik Sagar. While I will be fighting Australia's case, Pratik will bat for Bangladesh
15:36(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview of the fifth game of the Champions Trophy between Australia and Bangladesh at Oval
Australia are set to take on Bangladesh in a must-win game of the Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.