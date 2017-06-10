Champions Trophy 2017: Ban vs NZ - Star of the Match - Mossadek Hossain

(ICC)

Young all-rounder Mossadek Hossain - who was preferred ahead of Bangladesh's rising star Mehedi Hassan - proved his worth by taking three wickets in three overs, giving away only seven runs.

He struck in only his second over - taking two big wickets of Neil Broom and Corey Anderson.

Neil Broom, who tried to hit over the top, just got a thick outside edge, which was taken easily at backward point by Tamim Iqbal.

Next victim was the big hitting Corey Anderson, who could have propelled the score to above 300, but he was dismissed for a golden duck after being stuck on the pad in front of his stumps.

His final wicket was all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who came down the wicket but failed to connect and was smartly stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim.

The most surprising thing was Mossadek is a rather unknown quantity when it comes to bowling, as he is a more established batsman. He averages 67 with the bat in domestic cricket and has 7 100s with 5 50s to his name.

He has played just 17 ODI's and 1 Test match for the country, but it seems the budding all-rounder is here to stay.

June 10, 2017