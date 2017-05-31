Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh - Strengths & Weaknesses

Image credit: AP.

New Delhi: Bangladesh cricket has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years. From being easy pushovers in the international circuit, they are now challenging the best in the business. The Champions Trophy this year once again has provided them a platform to pull off a few upsets on the world stage.

This is the first time that Bangladesh have qualified for the tourney in the last 10 years and they would be eager to make good use of this opportunity. Who knows, they might just make it to the knocks-outs too if they can be consistent like the top teams.

Here is a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Bangladesh team and the player who could be their trump card:

STRENGTH

Top-Order Batting

Bangladesh have their best two openers fit and ready for the tournament. Both Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal have had decent success in the last few months and will be eagerly waiting to grab this opportunity with both hands.

Next, the Tigers have the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim who can hold the innings together with quick running and the occasional hit to the ropes.

Death Bowling

The onus of bowling those crucial overs at the end of an innings rests on the young shoulders of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Both these pacers have a wonderful slower ball and can hurl the yorkers at will. Therefore these two will be difficult to get away towards the end of an innings and England therefore need to plan accordingly on Thursday in the campaign opener.

WEAKNESSES

Crumbling Under Pressure

In the second warm-up game against India on Tuesday Bangladesh were skittled out for a mere 84 chasing a total of 324. Now this came as a shock as many thought Bangladesh will at least get close to the target.

This has been a perennial problem with Bangladesh while chasing big scores. Their batsmen easily crumble under the scoreboard pressure, a phenomenon they would like to put to rest in this tourney.

Weakness Against Pace

Bangladesh batsmen have grown up on slow and low wickets, therefore it is quite expected that they are not equipped to play the short pitched stuff. This is put to good use by teams from abroad. Now England have bowlers like Jake Ball and Mark Wood who can extract steep bounce from good length areas which can create a lot of problems for the Bangladeshis.

TRUMP CARD

The latest sensation in Bangladesh cricket has been teenage all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz. He is surely set to play a key role in the tournament. He would ideally want to chip in with a few wickets with his fast off-spinners and then contribute with the willow when time comes.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

First Published: May 31, 2017, 2:01 PM IST