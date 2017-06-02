Champions Trophy 2017: Chris Woakes Ruled Out of the Tournament

(Getty Images)

England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy."

The 28-year-old bowled just two overs before leaving the field as England cantered to an eight-wicket victory after chasing down a victory target of 306 with 16 balls to spare.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course," the ECB added.

Earlier, Captain Eoin Morgan had said that Woakes injury was a cause of worry for the team,

"It is a worry when he (Woakes) goes off the field and can't come back on and bowl," Morgan told a news conference.

"He's going to have a scan tonight. He's obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years - and a mainstay, very reliable guy. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn't play." Morgan had said.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 3:24 PM IST