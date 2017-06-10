Champions Trophy 2017: Eng vs Aus - Turning Point - Glenn Maxwell Dismissal

Getty Images

England produced a stunning all-round show as the hosts thrashed Australia by 40 runs (D/L) to send them crashing out of the tournament at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. And by doing so, the Three Lions also became the only side to win all three matches in the group stage of the tournament.

However, things could have been way different had the Australian batsmen didn't implode in the final ten overs of the match. The credit must be given to the English bowlers who produced a stunning fightback to restrict Australia to just 277 in their designated 50 overs.

Aaron Finch (68) and Steven Smith (56) struck half-centuries each to provide the platform needed for the middle order to finish on a high. Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell put on a half-century stand for the fifth wicket, as the Aussies where looking at a score of 300 plus.

However, the turning point of the match came in the 43rd over of the match, when Mark Wood got rid of Maxwell for 20. That opened the flood gates as none of the Aussie tailenders managed to give support to Head (71*), who was batting really well on the other end.

Matthew Wade (2), Mitchell Starc (0), Pat Cummins (4) and Adam Zampa (0) fell cheaply as from 239/4 in 42 overs, Australia were restricted to 277/9 in 50 overs.

Rashid (4/41) picked up three wickets in the final 10 overs while, Wood (4/33) scalped two.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 11:29 PM IST