Champions Trophy 2017: Eng vs Ban - Turning Point - Liam Plunkett's 45th Over

Liam Plunkett celebrates after taking the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. (Getty Images)

Riding on an unbeaten century from Joe Root, England started their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign with a stunning eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Oval in London on Thursday.

However, it was Liam Plunkett's heroics with the ball in the end that helped the Three Lions restrict Bangladesh to 305/6 after they made a flying start into the tournament opener.

Tamim Iqbal (128) and Mushfiqur Rahim (79) were instrumental in the Bangla Tigers crossing the 300-run mark and at one point it seemed that they will score much more than that. However, it all changed in the 45th over of the match, when Plunkett dismissed both these batsmen to put breaks on their innings.

Plunkett first got rid of centurion Iqbal to finally break the 166-run partnership between him and Mushfiqur. The southpaw tried to heave the ball on the leg-side but it took a top-edge and Jos Buttler took an easy catch.

On the next ball, Musfiqur gave away his wicket by giving an easy catch to Alex Hales at long off. These two wickets were crucial as at one point Bangladesh were looking at a score in the region of 325 or more.

From 261/3 in 44 overs, Bangladesh were restricted to just 305/6 in 50. All this was made possible only because of that one over from Plunkett, in which the pacer got rid of the two set batsmen and also gave away just three runs from it.

Plunkett also ended the match with excellent figures of 4/59 in his 10 overs.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 11:48 PM IST