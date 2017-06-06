Champions Trophy 2017: Eng vs NZ - Star of the Match - Jos Buttler

Getty Images

Jos Buttler's quickfire 61* proved to be pivotal in the end as England thumped New Zealand by 87 runs to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Buttler took to the crease in the 34th over of the match, after Joe Root was dismissed for 64. Initially, he put on a decent partnership with Ben Stokes and kept the scoreboard ticking.

However, Stokes and Moeen Ali fell in quick successions and England were in a spot of bother. England were cruising at one point and were targetting a score in the region of 320 plus. But wickets fell in a heap and the momentum shifted in favour of the Kiwis in the middle overs.

However, Buttler seized the opportunity with both hands and played a stunning innings to help the hosts cross the 300-run mark. The southpaw struck two fours and two huge sixes in the last 10 overs of the innings which helped the hosts finish the innings on a high.

There were three half-centurions in the England innings but it was Buttler's innings at the end that helped them put on a more than competitive total and also handed them the psychological edge.

"We felt we were 15-20 runs below par. We put ourselves in a really good position to get 340, but we kept losing wickets. But when you post over 300, you're always in with a shout," said skipper Eoin Morgan after the end of the match.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 11:38 PM IST