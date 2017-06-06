Champions Trophy 2017: Eng vs NZ - Turning Point - Kane Williamson's Dismissal

Getty Images

Hosts England thumped New Zealand by 87 runs to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff on Tuesday. After putting on a great display with the bat, the English bowlers blew away the Kiwis as they recorded their second win in as many matches in the tournament.

But at one point, things weren't looking as rosy and New Zealand were right in the chase with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor building a good partnership after initial blows.

Williamson came to the crease in as early as the first over of the match as Luke Ronchi went for a first ball duck. The skipper first steadied the innings with Martin Guptill and then joined forced with Taylor after the opener fell for a team score of 63.

Williamson hit his 30th ODI half-century and he along with Taylor, put on a 95-run stand for the third wicket. At this point, the Kiwis were right in the chase and the England were starting to get nervy.

However, in the 31st over of the match, calamity struck as Mark Wood got rid of Williamson for 87. After his dismissal none of the other Kiwi batsmen could apply themselves and wickets kept falling in regular intervals.

From 157/2, New Zealand were bundled out for 233 in the 45th over of the match. This clearly states that had Williamson managed to remain at the crease for a bit longer, the result of the match could have been way different.

"When we lost wickets, we were required to come out and play some big shots in the middle and lower order. It was a tough job for them," said Williamson after the end of the match.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 11:54 PM IST