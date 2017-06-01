Champions Trophy 2017: Eng v Ban - Star of the Match - Joe Root

Joe Root. (Getty Images)

Joe Root again proved why he is considered amongst the greatest modern-era batsman, after he comfortably guided England home in the opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Root walked in after England lost an early wicket, but he played risk-free cricket and built a partnership with Alex Hales and then later Eoin Morgan to ensure England don't face any hassles.

Root never went for the big hits, but played smart cricket to ensure that the chase never comes under pressure. In fact, he only hit six boundaries on way to his 100, and accelerated after reaching the triple figures. He ended with 11 4s and a single six.

First, a 159-run partnership with Alex Hales and then an unbeaten 143 run partnership with Morgan were the bed rock of the England chase.

This was also the sixth time Root and Morgan had an partnership above hundred - which is the maximum amount for a pair.

With this ton, Root reached his 10th ODI hundred, only Marcus Trescothick has more ODI 100s for England.

He seemed to have slightly hurt his ankle, which might worry the English think-tank because going ahead, Root will be the key player for the hosts if they wish to lift the cup come June 18.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 11:43 PM IST