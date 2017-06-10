Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 10, 2017, 11:27 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 10, Edgbaston, Birmingham 10 June, 2017

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

England beat Australia by 40 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Ben Stokes

Live Blog

Highlights

23:27(IST)

After this exciting game. We have India and South Africa locking horns in a must-win match on Sunday. What a enthralling encounter that promises to be. This is all we have for today. Thank you for joining us. We will meet you again tomorrow. 

23:25(IST)
23:12(IST)
23:12(IST)

The game has been abandoned. England have won the game by 40 runs via Duckworth Lewis. Australia crash out. Bengladesh are the second team to qualify for the semis from Group A. 

23:04(IST)

It is still raining heavily in Brimingham. If the match fails to resume, England will win via Duckworth Lewis and top their group. They will be the only team to make the semis with a hundred percent record in group stages. The result will also mean that Australia will crash out of the tournament and Bangladesh will be the second team to make the final four from Group A.  

22:35(IST)
22:29(IST)

Rain has stopped play again. But England are well ahead of the Duckworth Lewis par score. Stokes is batting on 102 while Buttler is on 29. 

22:27(IST)

Four and hundred: It is a short one from Zampa again, Stokes rocks back and smashes it to the fence on the offside to bring up his hundred. The left-hander deserves all the applause. 

22:21(IST)

Six: England are doing it easily at the moment. Buttler just plants his foot down the pitch and lofts Zampa into the stands with disdain. 

22:07(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Starc and Buttler smashes it through the offside for a boundary. It was inches away from Maxwell, but it has given England four runs. 

22:06(IST)

Australia are sneaking in some quick overs here. But England are well on course to get to the target. Even Buttler looks to be in no trouble whatsoever. 

21:53(IST)

Wicket: Australia have sent back Morgan with a direct hit. Stokes mistimes the ball to Zampa in mid off and then there's confusion between two England batsmen in the middle. Zampa take his time and throw's down the stumps. This is the breakthrough that Australia needed. 

21:40(IST)

Six: Morgan dances down the track and clubs Hazlewood this time for a huge six. 

21:35(IST)

Four: Short and wide again from Cummins and Morgan blasts it past point for a boundary. This is classic stuff from the England captain. 

21:23(IST)

Six: Ben Stokes now clobbers one from Zampa. The shot didn't have the height that Stokes was looking for though and just beat the long off fielder. Stokes knows it too, you can say that by the look on his face. 

21:21(IST)

Six: Morgan strikes another one into the stands. It wasn't that short from Maxwell but the Englishman strikes it brilliantly. 

21:12(IST)

Six: Morgan strikes it clean as a whistle. It was short from Maxwell and the England captain gave it a good thump over long off! 

21:11(IST)

Four: Zampa hurls a drag down and Stokes crashes it through the offside. It was brilliantly timed by the left-hander again. What power this man has! 

21:02(IST)

Fifty: Morgan now plays it down to long off to bring up his half-century. But he has to stay there and look to get a big one. 

21:01(IST)

Six and Fifty: Stokes brings up his half-century in style by clubbing one into the stand. What a blitzy knock it has been by the burly left-hander. He deserves the standing ovation that he gets! 

20:49(IST)

First it was width offered from Cummins and Stokes was quick to pounce on it. The left-hander hit it hard over point who had no chance of stopping the ball. Cummins then tried to bowl the yorker missed his mark and was again tonked down the ground by Stokes. The last one off the over was a half-volley which Stokes smacked with disdain! What an over for England 13 runs have come off it. 

20:41(IST)

Four: What a straight drive that is from Stokes! There's nothing wrong with that delivery from Cummins, it's just a forward push but brilliant timing from the left-hander. 

20:36(IST)

Six: Hazlewood tries the bouncer again and Morgan has sent it into the stands again. The England captain did not get hold of it though but it adds six runs to his score. He won't mind at all! 

20:33(IST)

Ben Stokes joins the party now. Flicks one past mid on for four and then pulls a bouncer from Cummins to the ropes. These are two wonderful shots from the all-rounder. England are up and running here! 

20:28(IST)

Six: Morgan now sends one over the ropes. It wasn't that convincing from the Englishman as it hit high on the bat. But it is a maxmimum nonetheless for the hosts. 

20:18(IST)

Four: Morgan has come out all guns blazing. This time he smacks one from Hazlewood to the fence. It was in the air though but luckily for the England captain in the gap too! 

20:15(IST)

What a start for England after the rain delay. Two back to back half-volleys from Starc and Morgan smashes them through the offside for consecutive boundaries. These strikes would give him a lot of confidence. 

20:05(IST)

So the covers are off and the super soppers are on! The game will get underway at 8.15 p.m IST. 

20:04(IST)
19:34(IST)

It is now raining in Edgbaston. It is a heavy drizzle and the players are going off the field. Steve Smith doesn't want to leave as his side are on a roll here. 

19:31(IST)

Wicket: Hazlewood has now sent back Joe Root for 15. This a huge wicket for the Australians. It is a seam up delivery from the pacer which moves away at the last second, takes Root's edge and flies to first slip. 

LATEST UPDATE: Ben Stokes slammed a stunning century while skipper Eoin Morgan hit a fighting half-century as England beat Australia by 40 runs (D/L). This means that England and Bangladesh have qualified from Group A into the semis.

ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament after registering comfortable victories against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Australia have been unfortunate in the tournament so far, having failed to get a full-match against either of their initial two opponents New Zealand and England.
Going into Saturday's crucial clash against a formidable English side, Australia will rely heavily on their batting prowess, comprising the likes of explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Captain Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques can, on their day, torment any good bowling attack. In the bowling department, Australia can boast of a fiery line-up of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Maxwell the slow-bowling options. Henriques' inclusion will only spice up the Kangaroos' attack.

CONDITIONS
The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn
Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis

