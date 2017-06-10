Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia: As It Happened

20:49(IST)

First it was width offered from Cummins and Stokes was quick to pounce on it. The left-hander hit it hard over point who had no chance of stopping the ball. Cummins then tried to bowl the yorker missed his mark and was again tonked down the ground by Stokes. The last one off the over was a half-volley which Stokes smacked with disdain! What an over for England 13 runs have come off it.