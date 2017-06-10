Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Aussies Must Win

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: England are the only team with a 100% win record so far in the tournament and they are sweating it out ahead of the crucial game at Edgbaston.

ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.



CONDITIONS

The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis