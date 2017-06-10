Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Covers Coming Off at Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 10, 2017, 7:59 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 10, Edgbaston, Birmingham 10 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:05(IST)

So the covers are off and the super soppers are on! The game will get underway at 8.15 p.m IST. 

20:04(IST)
19:34(IST)

It is now raining in Edgbaston. It is a heavy drizzle and the players are going off the field. Steve Smith doesn't want to leave as his side are on a roll here. 

19:31(IST)

Wicket: Hazlewood has now sent back Joe Root for 15. This a huge wicket for the Australians. It is a seam up delivery from the pacer which moves away at the last second, takes Root's edge and flies to first slip. 

19:24(IST)

Four: This one's lucky for Root. He edges one past slip for a streaky boundary. Australian fielders have their hands on their head! 

19:23(IST)

Morgan isn't holding back. He runs down the track and clobbers Hazlewood through covers and then rocks back and smashes the next one through square. He also drills the fifth delivery of the over straight down the ground to bag 14 runs of the over. 

19:19(IST)

Four: It is a wide half-volley from Starc and Root cracks it through the offside for a boundary. It is just the positivity that the Three Lions need. 

19:17(IST)

It is up to the pair of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan again to bail England out of trouble. They have done it on numerous occassions and the hosts need them now.  

19:12(IST)

Wicket: Hales is gone too for 0! Second ball of the second over, Hales pushes hard at it and manages to get an edge. The catch is easily taken in the slips. This is a disastrous start for England.  

19:10(IST)

Wicket: Jason Roy is gone. After smashing one to the ropes the right-hander is struck right in front of the stumps off a Mitchell Starc delivery. Roy goes for a review but even the DRS shows three reds! Australia have an early breakthrough, this is just what they needed. 

18:34(IST)

Head strikes the first ball  of the last over cleanly and it just evades the man on the legside boundary. He was dropped on the next and he edges the third one to the ropes. The left-hander then runs a brace of the last delivery to help Australia finish with 277/9. Australia are probably 30 runs short from what they thought they would get. 

18:28(IST)

Six: Head finally gets one over the ropes. It s a short ball from Ball and Head smashes it over the fielder patrolling the midwicket fence. 

18:26(IST)

Looks like Australia will struggle to get to the 280 mark. Head has to cash in the last two overs. But with the England bowlers having their tail up it will be difficult.

18:18(IST)

Wicket: Beaten for pace! It is a full toss from Wood, who hits the timber even before Zampa can get his bat down in time. This should have been put away, but then again it is a fast delivery.  

18:16(IST)

In the midst of all the wickets  Travis Head gets a single to bring up his fifty. He has to be there till the end if Australia are to get close to around 280. 

18:15(IST)

Out: Rashid is cleaning off the Australian tail in a hurry. It is a flight one from the leg-spinner and Pat Cummins gives him an easy return catch. Rashid is delighted, so are the England supporters and the rest of the team. 

18:07(IST)

Wicket: Full toss this time to Starc, who tries to heave it on the leg-side but manages to top edge it again and Root takes an easy catch running in from slip. Rashid now has three while Australia are struggling at 245/7. 

18:05(IST)

Wicket: Mathew Wade the new batsman doesn't pick the googly from Rashid and tries to sweep it. He just manages to top edge it and Jos Buttler, the England wicket-keeper completes an easy catch. 

17:59(IST)

Wicket: Oh what a catch on the ropes by Roy! Maxwell swings one to the legside, Roy grabs it, throws it up in the air, crosses over the ropes and then comes back to complete the stunner. You need such brilliance in the field to turn the tide in your favour. So the Maxwell drop doesn't cost them much. 

17:55(IST)

Dropped: Its a wide one from Wood and Maxwell smashes it straight to cover. This could be a costly miss for England. 

17:50(IST)

Head is turning it on here. First he flicks it to the square leg fence and then almost likes a tennis shot pulls one from ball past mid off for another four. This is an expensive over from Ball where he has given away 11 runs. 

17:48(IST)

Australia will look to try and cross 300 with 10 overs to go. With Head and Maxwell in they can do it easily. 

17:45(IST)

Four: Maxwell rocks back and smacks one from Moeen Ali again through the offside. Ali has been quite guilty of dragging it short. 

17:37(IST)

Four: Moeen Ali drag one half-way down the pitch and Maxwell smashes it through the offside, in front of square. This is a much needed boundary for the Aussies. 

17:35(IST)

The run-rate has dipped in the last few overs after Smith's dismissal. This is just what Australia cannot afford. England are throwing themselves around in the field too making the Kangaroos earn every single run.  

17:29(IST)

Four: This is streaky from Travis Head. Wood comes up with a jaffer which takes the outside edge but flies past Root at slip, who put in a great effort diving to his left. Wood has his hand on his head! 

17:20(IST)

Wicket, maiden for Wood. He first gets rid of the well set Steve Smith and then bowls five back to back dot balls to new man Glenn Maxwell. 

17:15(IST)

Wicket. The captain has to go! Steve Smith departs for 56. Hits Wood straight to mid off where Plunkett takes a simple catch.

17:09(IST)

Four and Fifty: It is a graceful cover drive from the Australian captain. Plunkett hurls it at good length but Smith leans forward and punches it through offside to get four runs and also bring up his half-century. 

17:03(IST)

Four: Head gets room and he carves it past point for a boundary. Plunkett at the receiving end this time. This shot should give the left-hander some confidence. He is due to get a big one in the tournament. 

16:57(IST)

Out: Rashid has picked up Henriques. He wasn't quite picking the legspinner and tries to slog one over midwicket but gets it straight to the man in the circle. England needed this wicket to try and curtail the run-flow. 

ICC Twitter

LATEST UPDATE: Good news folks, the covers are coming off and the play is expected to resume soon.

ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament after registering comfortable victories against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Australia have been unfortunate in the tournament so far, having failed to get a full-match against either of their initial two opponents New Zealand and England.
Going into Saturday's crucial clash against a formidable English side, Australia will rely heavily on their batting prowess, comprising the likes of explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Captain Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques can, on their day, torment any good bowling attack. In the bowling department, Australia can boast of a fiery line-up of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Maxwell the slow-bowling options. Henriques' inclusion will only spice up the Kangaroos' attack.

CONDITIONS
The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn
Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis

