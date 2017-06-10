Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Maxwell, Head Eye Big Finish

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 10, 2017, 5:40 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 10, Edgbaston, Birmingham 10 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:50(IST)

Head is turning it on here. First he flicks it to the square leg fence and then almost likes a tennis shot pulls one from ball past mid off for another four. This is an expensive over from Ball where he has given away 11 runs. 

17:48(IST)

Australia will look to try and cross 300 with 10 overs to go. With Head and Maxwell in they can do it easily. 

17:45(IST)

Four: Maxwell rocks back and smacks one from Moeen Ali again through the offside. Ali has been quite guilty of dragging it short. 

17:37(IST)

Four: Moeen Ali drag one half-way down the pitch and Maxwell smashes it through the offside, in front of square. This is a much needed boundary for the Aussies. 

17:35(IST)

The run-rate has dipped in the last few overs after Smith's dismissal. This is just what Australia cannot afford. England are throwing themselves around in the field too making the Kangaroos earn every single run.  

17:29(IST)

Four: This is streaky from Travis Head. Wood comes up with a jaffer which takes the outside edge but flies past Root at slip, who put in a great effort diving to his left. Wood has his hand on his head! 

17:20(IST)

Wicket, maiden for Wood. He first gets rid of the well set Steve Smith and then bowls five back to back dot balls to new man Glenn Maxwell. 

17:15(IST)

Wicket. The captain has to go! Steve Smith departs for 56. Hits Wood straight to mid off where Plunkett takes a simple catch.

17:09(IST)

Four and Fifty: It is a graceful cover drive from the Australian captain. Plunkett hurls it at good length but Smith leans forward and punches it through offside to get four runs and also bring up his half-century. 

17:03(IST)

Four: Head gets room and he carves it past point for a boundary. Plunkett at the receiving end this time. This shot should give the left-hander some confidence. He is due to get a big one in the tournament. 

16:57(IST)

Out: Rashid has picked up Henriques. He wasn't quite picking the legspinner and tries to slog one over midwicket but gets it straight to the man in the circle. England needed this wicket to try and curtail the run-flow. 

16:55(IST)

This time Plunkett is guilty of ruining his own over. After hurling four god balls, he bowls a half-volley which Henriques smacks to the ropes with disdain. This is wonderful timing from the al-rouder. 

16:47(IST)

Moses Henriques has come out all guns blazing. After a square drive to the ropes, the all-rounder pulls one from Stokes to the ropes. This should give him a lot of confidence as Australia look to rebuild again. 

16:42(IST)

Wicket: Finch is gone! Stokes again bowls one up to him and Finch this time tries to take the aerial route. The right hander only manages to get it high up in the air and Morgan takes a brilliant catch steadying himself at cover. 

16:38(IST)

Four: Finch belts another one down the ground with power. Stokes is again guilty of pitching it too full and the Australian batter takes full advantage of the wrong length. 

16:32(IST)

Stokes bowls two good deliveries but then hurls a fool toss outside off. Smith smashes it to the square fence gleefuly. But then Stokes makes a wonderful comeback by giving away three runs of three. 

16:27(IST)

Loud shout for lbw against Finch. Rashid is almost pleading for it, but the umpire turns it down. England haven't gone for the review. But they should have, replays show Finch was a goner. 

16:24(IST)

Four: It a full pitched delivery from Wood and Smith takes full advantage of it. The Australian captain hits it down the ground to the ropes. 

16:22(IST)

Australia have crossed hundred now and are looking good to get something over 300. This partnership is steadily increasing by the minute too. These are dangerous signs for England. 

16:15(IST)

England have finally got some spin in the form of Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner has the ability to extract turn on any surface. So this battle will be an interesting one. 

16:10(IST)

Fifty: Smith clips one to the leg side from Plunkett to bring up his half-century. This has been a solid knock from the Australian. He has never looked in trouble and has easily put the bad balls away. He should kick on and get a big one here. 

16:06(IST)

Stokes bowls a wide one and Finch hits it powerfully past point for a boundary. He had done it on the first delivery also. Smith too edges one past the keeper for the same result. This over has yielded 14 runs for Australia. 

15:59(IST)

The Australian batsmen are slowly but steadily building up the innings. Both Smith and Finch look settled in the middle. England should try bringing Moeen Ali on just to break the flow a bit. 

15:47(IST)

England have thrown the ball to Ben Stokes now. Morgan would hope the all-rounder will get him another wicket soon. 

15:44(IST)

Four: Finch is looking in great touch today. The ball is full from Plunkett, Smith plants his foot and smashes it straight past the bowler for a boundary. He smacks another one in the over, this time past mid off. This great striking from the burly right-hander. 

15:38(IST)

Steve Smith crashes a Jake Ball delivery through the covers for a delightful boundary. The over also proves to be an expensive one as Ball gives away 10 runs. 

15:34(IST)

Four: Wood strays in line again, bowls it in the pads of Finch who helps it to the boundary with a wristy guide. This is easy picking for the Australian. 

15:31(IST)

Wicket: Mark Wood has removed the dangerous looking Warner. It was bowled on good length from where the ball jumped, took the edge of Warner's bat and looped into the hands of the England wicket-keeper. England have their breakthrough. 

15:29(IST)

The Australian openers are picking one boundary every over. Jake Ball comes up with five very good deliveries but then Warner pulls one from outside off to the leg-side boundary. 

15:24(IST)

Wood has bowled some great deliveries in the over. One almost took the outside edge of Warner's bat. But he is guilty od hurling one into Warner's pads too which he gleefully flicks to the fine-leg boundary. 

15:20(IST)

Four: Warner has decided he is going to take Jake Ball on. Ball is again guilty of bowling it short and Warner smashes the third ball of the 5th over to the ropes. Australia are slowly finding their feet here. 

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Glenn Maxwell is taking his own time here, and Australia will want him to finish strongly. Head also not getting the timing perfect till now.

ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament after registering comfortable victories against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Australia have been unfortunate in the tournament so far, having failed to get a full-match against either of their initial two opponents New Zealand and England.
Going into Saturday's crucial clash against a formidable English side, Australia will rely heavily on their batting prowess, comprising the likes of explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Captain Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques can, on their day, torment any good bowling attack. In the bowling department, Australia can boast of a fiery line-up of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Maxwell the slow-bowling options. Henriques' inclusion will only spice up the Kangaroos' attack.

CONDITIONS
The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn
Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis

