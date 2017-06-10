Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Warner, Finch Picking Pace

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 10, 2017, 3:26 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 10, Edgbaston, Birmingham 10 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:29(IST)

The Australian openers are picking one boundary every over. Jake Ball comes up with five very good deliveries but then Warner pulls one from outside off to the leg-side boundary. 

15:24(IST)

Wood has bowled some great deliveries in the over. One almost took the outside edge of Warner's bat. But he is guilty od hurling one into Warner's pads too which he gleefully flicks to the fine-leg boundary. 

15:20(IST)

Four: Warner has decided he is going to take Jake Ball on. Ball is again guilty of bowling it short and Warner smashes the third ball of the 5th over to the ropes. Australia are slowly finding their feet here. 

15:14(IST)

Four: Warner now gets into the act. It is a short one from Wood right in the body of the Australian but he rocks back and smashes it over mid off for a boundary. 

15:11(IST)

After two quiet overs. Finch has decided to take Ball on. He smashes him down the ground for the first boundary for the Australians. Then on the third delivery of the over he heaves it on the legside for another four. Ball gives away 10 of the over, an expensive one. 

15:05(IST)

Maiden: Jake Ball is right on the money from the word go. He bowls a maiden against David Warner. 

15:00(IST)

Here we have Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch out in the middle. Jake Ball has the new leather in his hand, this will be an interesting contest. 

14:58(IST)
14:54(IST)

Pratik: The teams are now walking out in the middle for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start. What an exciting encounter this promises to be. 

14:49(IST)

Debdoot: We have already seen that bowling second is proving to be difficult in the tournament. But then again Australia have the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins who are world class bowlers and can give the England top order a tough time. 

14:44(IST)

Pratik: We have overcast conditions here in  Edgbaston. The new ball is likely to swing if England bowlers can find the right length and line. Jake Ball was quite good with the leather in the previous match against New Zealand and he would ideally want to continue with the same form. 

14:39(IST)
14:38(IST)
14:37(IST)

England have won the toss and have opted to field in this encounter against Australia. Morgan says they are looking forward to making it "three out of three".
Here are the teams:
England: Eoin Morgan(captain) Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia: Steven Smith(captain), David Warner, Aaron Finch,  Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

14:32(IST)

Debdoot: Hopefully rain won't be a factor today. Reports suggest the pitch is an absolute belter to bat on. This ground has seen some high scoring games. And with the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner in the side Australia will look to score around 320. 

14:28(IST)

Pratik: Yes, but then again we have rain on the forecast today. We have to wait and see if it plays spoiltsport during the game. Australia haven't won at this venue since 2001. Also they have been quite unlucky as five of their last six games here have been washed out. 

14:23(IST)

Debdoot: But it would be foolish to expect that Australia will give up without a fight. They have won this competition twice and are the current world champions, so they how to step up and deliver in big matches. We should expect a cliffhanger here. 

14:20(IST)

Pratik: England have been on a roll this tournament. They have won two back to back games and will be looking to throw Australia out of the tournament with another win today. They have a strong team where every player is performing at his best and so it will be a tough battle for Australia ahead. 

14:17(IST)

I am Debdoot, correspondent at Cricketnext who will be batting for Australia and my colleague Pratik will be arguing for England today. 

14:15(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our LIVE preview of the tenth game between hosts England and Australia at Birmingham. 

13:53(IST)

WORRYING NEWS: The weather forecast says that rain is expected in Edgbaston in 107 minutes and that is not a good sign, especially for Australia. They already lost out in the first two games because of rain and they would be praying that rain doesn't play spoilsport now as this is their last chance to stay alive in the tournament. We will keep you updated

13:45(IST)
13:40(IST)

England captain Eoin Morgan has called the game as his personal equivalent of the Ashes. The former Ireland batsman does not expect to add to his tally of 16 Test caps, with the Middlesex left-hander's international focus now firmly on white-ball cricket. "I've been in a position where I haven't played in Ashes cricket" said Morgan. "If you never get to play in an Ashes game, this is the closest you will ever get to beating an Australia team. If we're looking to win this tournament and go beyond and win the World Cup, we need to be beating the best sides in the world — and Australia at the moment are one of them."

13:38(IST)

Australia opener David Warner has said that the bust-up with Joe Root in a bar has helped him become a better man. "We all go through periods when we're young and naive. It's not about stuffing up and moving on, it's about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long period of time. There are things you have to think about as a youngster: what you can or can't I do," he said. Warner was suspended and fined after the incident during the 2013 Champions Trophy following England's victory over Australia at Edgbaston.

13:36(IST)
13:20(IST)

The players have arrived and this could be the best game of the tournament as the high-intense India vs Pakistan game turned out to be a damp squib. While Eoin Morgan has made it clear that England wish to keep up the 100% win record as this is the ODI version of the Ashes, the Australians are staying focused on the game and don't wish to think about the on-going dispute between the players and Cricket Australia. Australia must win this game to stay alive in the tournament.

12:41(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the thrilling encounter between England and Australia from Edgbaston. Steve Smith and his boys must win this game to stay alive in the tournament. For England it is about pride as they have already qualified for the knockouts and are sitting at the top of the points table in Group A. The weather says rain in the evening so the game should not be affected. Australia will hope to finally get a result having had a no-result in their first two games due to rain. It will be a fresh wicket and one will wait to see if Smith unleashes the four-pronged pace attack on the Englishmen. 

David Warner. (Getty Images)

LATEST UPDATE: After starting cautiously, Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are slowly starting to pick pace. They have scored 30/0 after 6 overs

ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament after registering comfortable victories against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Australia have been unfortunate in the tournament so far, having failed to get a full-match against either of their initial two opponents New Zealand and England.
Going into Saturday's crucial clash against a formidable English side, Australia will rely heavily on their batting prowess, comprising the likes of explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Captain Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques can, on their day, torment any good bowling attack. In the bowling department, Australia can boast of a fiery line-up of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Maxwell the slow-bowling options. Henriques' inclusion will only spice up the Kangaroos' attack.

CONDITIONS
The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn
Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis

