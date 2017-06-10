13:40(IST)

England captain Eoin Morgan has called the game as his personal equivalent of the Ashes. The former Ireland batsman does not expect to add to his tally of 16 Test caps, with the Middlesex left-hander's international focus now firmly on white-ball cricket. "I've been in a position where I haven't played in Ashes cricket" said Morgan. "If you never get to play in an Ashes game, this is the closest you will ever get to beating an Australia team. If we're looking to win this tournament and go beyond and win the World Cup, we need to be beating the best sides in the world — and Australia at the moment are one of them."