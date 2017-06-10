LATEST UPDATE: After starting cautiously, Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are slowly starting to pick pace. They have scored 30/0 after 6 overs
ENG vs AUS Preview: After rain played spoilsport in both their opening matches, a desperate Australia will aim to earn their first and must-win victory when they face already-qualified England in their last Group A game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.
Australia have been unfortunate in the tournament so far, having failed to get a full-match against either of their initial two opponents New Zealand and England.
Going into Saturday's crucial clash against a formidable English side, Australia will rely heavily on their batting prowess, comprising the likes of explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Captain Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques can, on their day, torment any good bowling attack. In the bowling department, Australia can boast of a fiery line-up of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Maxwell the slow-bowling options. Henriques' inclusion will only spice up the Kangaroos' attack.
CONDITIONS
The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.
SQUADS: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn
Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis