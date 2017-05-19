Champions Trophy 2017 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches

Getty Images.

New Delhi: Indian will begin their title defense of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4. The top eight sides on the ICC ODI Team Rankings, with the reigning World champions Australia have been seeded number 1.

The 18-day long tournament will see matches played at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, The Oval in London and Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The first match of the tournament will be played between hosts England and Bangladesh at the Oval. Meanwhile, Australia will play their first clash of the tournament against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Birmingham.

The 8 teams have been divided into two groups -

Group A - Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Groub B - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa

Full Schedule

June 1: England v Bangladesh, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 2: Australia v New Zealand, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 5: Australia v Bangladesh, London, 6:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 6: England v New Zealand, Cardiff, 3:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 7: Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham, 6:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 9: New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff, 3:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 10: England v Australia, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group A)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 12: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 14: First Semi-final, Cardiff, 3:00 PM IST

June 15: Second Semi-Final, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST

June 18: FINAL, London, 3:00 PM IST

