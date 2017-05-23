Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail Replaces Unfit Umar Akmal

Karachi: Batsman Haris Sohail has replaced Umar Akmal in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad after the latter failed two fitness tests during a pre-tournament camp in Birmingham.
Pakistan's national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq had called Umar Amin, Sohail and Asif Zakir for fitness test at National Cricket Academy.
Akmal had failed to clear the fitness test in the pre- camp for Champions Trophy in Birmingham. He was told to return home to work on his fitness.
Pakistan will open their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals India on June 4.
Haris, a left-handed batsman, has not played for Pakistan since mid 2015 as he sustained a knee injury, for which he had to undergo a surgery in Australia and has only recently returned to domestic cricket.