Champions Trophy 2017: ICC to Review Security in Wake of Manchester Attack

Image credit: Getty Images.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council has said that it will review the security for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the Women's World Cup in the England and Wales following a terror attack in Manchester which killed 22 people.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on June 1 which will be played out in London, Birmingham and Cardiff. The Champions Trophy would be followed by the women's World Cup which is scheduled to be played from June 24 to July 23.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," cricket's world governing body said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels," it added.

The ICC also offered its condolences to the victims of the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber during the US pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

ICC STATEMENT: Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester pic.twitter.com/tweaDZU0gF — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) May 23, 2017

The attack which injured 59 is the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings of 2005.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority," the ICC stated.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe," it added.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 3:08 PM IST