Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK - Turning Point - Vintage Yuvi Hurts Pakistan

Getty Images

Yuvraj Singh's selection might have raised a few eyebrows, considering he was coming back from a flu and had missed both the practice games. Dinesh Karthik too had looked in good form, scoring 94 in the last match.

But Yuvi showed why he is considered one of India's biggest match winners as he smashed a quick fire 53 off just 32 balls.

He was back to his best, finding the timing and hitting boundaries at will.

He had a 93-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. He also eased the pressure on Kohli, who wasn't timing the ball well at that point of time.

His innings gave India the much needed momentum and provided the big finish. He was particularly brutal on Hasan Ali, hitting 25 runs off just 11 balls he faced from him. Pakistan tried the short ball on him, but he tackled that easily.

India ended their innings on 319, and in a way batted Pakistan out of the match.

Kohli will be hoping Yuvraj continues this form going ahead into the tournament.

India next faces Sri Lanka on June 8.Champions Trophy 2017.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 11:37 PM IST