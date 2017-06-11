Champions Trophy 2017: IND vs SA - Star of the Match - Virat Kohli

(Getty Images)

London: India captain Virat Kohli slammed an unconquered 101-ball 76 to get his side home by 8 wickets in a must-win Champions Trophy Group B encounter against South Africa here on Sunday. By doing so, India became the first team from the Group to make it to the semis.

Kohli came into bat in the sixth over with India 23/1. The men in blue had just lost Rohit Sharma who tried to play a needless shot over cover and was out caught behind.

Another wicket then could have been disastrous for the Indians. Even Kohli knew that and he decided to take his time to settle down, in process handing Kagiso Rabada a maiden over.

At one stage Kohli was on 9 off 24 but then he decided he has had enough of the sighters. The Indian captain stamped his authority by walking down the pitch and lifting Phehlukwayo for a huge six.

He was dropped by Amla at 21—a tough grab at slip. But from then on there were no more hiccups for the Indian captain.

He played second fiddle to Shikhar Dhawan till the time the left-hander got out, but once he was gone for 78, Kohli took charge of the situation.

The skipper then finished the innings with Yuvraj Singh to bring up an emphatic win for team India.

Later speaking at the post match presentation Kohli said,”It was good to see the intensity from the boys. It was important for someone to bat till the end. Luckily I could do the job for the team, but Shikhar's intent was outstanding - getting the boundaries when required. I think if you a share a 100 partnership in a 190 chase, more or less you finish games convincingly. Even Yuvi wanted to finish the game alongside me to take some confidence to the semis."

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:53 PM IST