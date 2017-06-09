Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs SL: Team India's Report Card

Getty Images

New Delhi: India suffered an upset loss to Sri Lanka; losing by 7 wickets to the Islanders. The loss means India now faces a virtual quarterfinal against No.1 ranked team South Africa, and will have to win to progress to the semifinals. Here is an analysis of every player from Thursday's game at Oval.

Rohit Sharma: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

Rohit Sharma continued his fine form, with another blistering knock of 78 from just 79 balls. He upped his strike rate as well, scoring at 98.73 as compared to 76.47 against Pakistan. Sharma was also responsible for providing the platform with Shikhar Dhawan, as the duo recorded a 138-run opening partnership.

Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent

Shikhar Dhawan's love affair with the Champions Trophy continued as he recorded his 10th ODI Hundred. Dhawan looked fluent in his knock of 125, and hardly gave the opposition any opportunity. He combined with Sharma, and then later with MS Dhoni to help India post a big total. His stroke making was perfect, and he wasn't overly bothered by the fast bowling, though he will face a much sterner test against South Africa. The openers will look to continue their fine form going ahead in the tournament.

Virat Kohli: Rating 0: Verdict: Very Poor

Virat Kohli had one of his worst days on the field, as everything he tried failed. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, on a ball bowled outside off stump which again exposed his earlier weakness on English pitches. After that, his captaincy too failed to inspire and Kohli seemed a bit overconfident as he declared during the toss that team will be looking to make changes in the next game, showing the focus might well have shifted before the game was over.

Yuvraj Singh: Rating 6: Verdict: Average

Yuvraj Singh was dismissed for just 7 runs, but he was a bit unlucky too as he chopped Gunaratne's ball onto his stumps. He didn't get to bowl, and that was his only contribution to the game.

MS Dhoni: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

MS Dhoni didn't get a chance to bat in the first match, with Hardik Pandya being promoted ahead of him. But Dhoni showed why he remains one of the greatest finishers in the game as he smashed 63 off just 52 balls to help India get past 300. He was also involved in one run out, whipping off the bails smartly to dismiss Gunathilika.

Hardik Pandya: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor

Hardik Pandya scored 9 off 5 balls, but that is not the reason for his poor rating. It was his shabby bowling, conceding 51 runs from 7 overs which was one of the main reasons for India's loss. Pandya is expected to fill the role of the fifth bowler, but for that he will have to improve his bowling. Kohli had to bowl himself and Jadhav to compensate for Pandya's poor bowling.

Kedar Jadhav: Rating 7: Verdict: Good

Jadhav perfectly executed what was expected from him, as he scored 25 runs from 13 balls and took over from where Dhoni had left. He smashed two fours and a six, taking 15 runs from the last over to help India reach 320. He also had to cover up for Jadeja's poor bowling, and bowled three overs, conceding 18 runs. The only reason he loses out a bit is his poor fielding, which he will have to work on if he has to maintain his spot in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor

Jadeja didn't get to face any ball, but his bowling let the team down. Jadeja is known for bowling dot balls, and building pressure. He conceded 52 runs from 6 overs, at an economy of almost 9. He has been preferred as the spinner in the team ahead of Ashwin, and he should repay the captain's faith by bowling a lot better than this, otherwise his place in the team might come under scrutiny.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: Rating 6: Verdict Average

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was the only wicket-taker in the Indian bowling line-up, but he would have been hoping for more returns, especially with the new ball. At the death, he bowled his yorkers, but again failed to get a wicket. He bowled 30 dot balls - the maximum by any Indian bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 5: Verdict: Poor

Bumrah continued his wicket-less run in the Champions Trophy, conceding 52 runs in 10 overs. He will be feeling the heat, with Mohammad Shami warming the benches despite being in form. Bumrah's wicket-taking ability and death bowling makes him deadly, but he hasn't shown any of those killer instincts in the two games so far.

Umesh Yadav: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor

Umesh Yadav had an off day, and it showed in his figures. He conceded 67 runs in 9.4 overs. His line and length was off, and he was easily put away by Sri Lankans. In fact, Gunaratne sweeped him for a six which would have hurt his ego more than anything. Umesh will be hoping to bounce back in the next game against South Africa.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 2:16 PM IST