Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh: The Big Talking Points

New Delhi: India defeated Bangladesh by a mammoth 240 runs to win their second warm-up match at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday.

Set to defend the title, the Men in Blue have shown that they mean business. And the resounding victory over Bangladesh once again shows that Virat Kohli and his boys are in no mood to put the foot off the pedal.

Cricketnext takes a look at the big talking points of the game for the defending champions -

1. Dinesh Karthik Gives Sweet Headache

With both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane failing to shine, the Indian batting looked slightly off-colour on Tuesday before DK decided to call the shots. Playing an array of shots, Karthik showed that he was the perfect choice after Manish Pandey was ruled out with injury.

Coming in with the score reading 21/2 after 6 overs, he combined beautifully with Shikhar Dhawan to hit a fluent 94 off 77 balls before he retired to give the other batsmen a hit. He could be one selection headache that the management will not mind considering that Yuvraj Singh has had health issues.

In fact, even Kohli made no bones about the fact that Karthik’s showing could well earn him a place in the starting XI.

2. Rohit Sharma Needs to Get Act Right

Having missed the first warm-up game, the second tie against Bangladesh was the perfect opportunity for Rohit to settle down in the team after a long injury lay-off. But he did little to gain in confidence and was dismissed for just 1 as Rubel Hossain cleaned him up.

Rohit’s elevation to the top was one of the prime reasons behind India winning the last edition of the Champions Trophy. Along with Dhawan, he had formed a good opening pair. And Rohit needs to get his act right and soon if Kohli and his boys are to defend the title successfully.

3. Hardik Pandya Answers All-rounder’s Call

Ever since MS Dhoni became India skipper, he called for a bowling all-rounder, especially one who bowls medium pace. While the Indian management tried quite a few over the years, looks like Hardik Pandya has finally answered the call and will enhance Kohli’s arsenal.

While Pandya’s skills with the ball in seaming conditions is well known, his quickfire 80 off 54 balls on Tuesday also showed that he can give the ball a good whack outside the sub-continent. He hit 4 sixes and six boundaries during his unbeaten knock.

Later in the afternoon, he returned to pick the wicket of Rubel Hossain to end the Bangladesh innings.

4. Bhuvneshwar and Umesh Hunting in a Pair

If a team has to do well in England, their pacers have to fire on all cylinders. After Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dominated proceedings against New Zealand in the first warm-up game, Bhuvi and Umesh were back with a bang as they picked six wickets between themselves to derail the Bangladesh innings.

While Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 3/13 off his 5 overs, Umesh picked three for just 16 runs off his 5. Even Shami showed that he is in good rhythm as he picked a wicket. Most importantly, all the three bowlers were seen bowling consistently above the 140pkh mark.

First Published: May 31, 2017