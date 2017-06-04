Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan - Preview

Debdoot and Pratik: This is all we have from the preview. See you guys in 30 minutes with LIVE blog of the match from Edgbaston
14:31(IST)
Debdoot: India likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.
14:29(IST)
Pratik: Pakistan likely XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicket-keeper), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali
14:26(IST)
Debdoot: Well Pratik, this debate can go on forever. Why don't you go ahead and give me Pakistan's likely XI for the game.
14:22(IST)
Pratik: Also, Debdoot, India should be aware of Shoaib Malik. The right-hander averages close to fifty against them. However, it's been four years since he last played against the 'men in blue'.
14:19(IST)
Debdoot: Nice one Pratik, but I can't remember the last time Pakistan ran India close. Anyway I hope it will be a close game as it will give the fans around the globe a lot to cheer about.
14:16(IST)
Pratik: The wickets in Edgbaston are true and it should be a high scoring game. But then once again it's the overhead conditions which matter more in England. Reports are that the weather forecast has improved and that rain should stay away. Debdoot we are sure in for a nailbiter.
14:10(IST)
Debdoot: Talking about the Indian bowling, Kohli said,"It is a good headache to have." The likes of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have all looked good in the warm-up games and it will be interesting to see as to who are the ones Kohli will pick in the playing XI.
14:07(IST)
Pratik: Pakistan have a strong pace line-up for the game. I believe Wahab Riaz should be in the playing XI. He has good record against India in ODI cricket and can pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game.
14:03(IST)
Debdoot: But getting Kohli out early doesn't mean it will be game over for India. The last time the 'men in blue' lost to Pakistan in an ICC event was in the Champions Trophy in 2009. That is like some eight years back. Pakistan need to do something out of the ordinary to pull this one off.
13:58(IST)
Pratik: Kohli has just scored only two hundreds in his last 10 ODIs against Pakistan. Also he has had his problems in England. Pakistan pacers will look to pocket his prized wicket early. You very well know the Indian batting line-up can crumble easily if Kohli falls cheaply.
13:55(IST)
Debdoot: India will ideally want a repeat of the performance of 2013. Kohli has said," There is nothing different in playing Pakistan". The Indian captain looks confident and he will ideally want to score big in this huge game.
13:51(IST)
Pratik: Here we are in probably the biggest match of the tournament. It cannot get bigger than this. The last time these two sides met in the tournament India came out on top, hopefully this time it will be different. Here's also hoping that the rains will stay away.
13:45(IST)
Hi, I am Debdoot Das correspondent at Cricketnext, and I have with me my colleague Pratik Sagar. While I will be fighting India's case, Pratik will bat for Pakistan.
13:44(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview of the fourth game of the Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan at Birmingham.
This is perhaps the biggest group game in the tournament. And it is finally here where defending champions India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament in Birmingham.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.