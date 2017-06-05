Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Team India's Report Card

Getty Images

New Delhi: Team India displayed total dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan as they trounced them by 124 runs (D/L) in their campaign opener on Sunday. Almost all the players contributed to the team’s cause and ensured that they did not slip-up in the all-important game at Edgbaston.

Here is CricketNext's Report Card of Team India for the high-voltage clash as we evaluate the performance of each player during the match:

Rohit Sharma: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

The star India opener was not in the best of form in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League and also missed the first Champions Trophy warm-up against New Zealand due to family commitments. And when he finally took to the pitch in the second warm-up match, Rohit could only muster 1 run against Bangladesh.

Rohit needed some runs under his belt to get his confidence back and he did the same against Pakistan. Although it wasn’t easy for him in the initial stages of the match, he hung on and battled hard. Later on, when he found his rhythm, he started to hit boundaries at will and took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners.

His innings came to an end at 91 off 119 as he was run-out. But it was his knock which set a platform for the rest of team to go for an onslaught right at the end.

Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 7: Verdict: Good

Early on in the innings, when Rohit was struggling at one end, Dhawan kept the scoreboard going and ensured that the Indian openers were never under the pump.

The left-hander clobbered one six and struck six boundaries to a gutsy 65-ball 68. However, when it looked like the southpaw will convert it into a big inning, he threw away his wicket.

Dhawan's innings was cut short after he hit a full-toss straight down the fielder in the deep when he could have smashed it anywhere in the park.

Virat Kohli: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent

Virat Kohli always likes to lead from the front and the match against Pakistan was no different. India’s talismanic batsman took his time to settle down but kept the scoreboard ticking by picking quick singles.

He played second fiddle to Yuvraj Singh, who at the other end was going all guns blazing. But once Yuvraj was dismissed, Kohli took charge and simply batted Pakistan out of the match.

While defending the score, Kohli shuffled around his bowlers well in search of wickets and his field placing was also top notch.

Yuvraj Singh: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent

There’s perhaps no better sight in cricket than watching Yuvraj Singh batting in full flow. The left-hander was at the top of his game right from the start against Pakistan and it was his innings that breathed life into the Indian innings which was going very slow at one point.

The few shots down the ground helped him gain confidence and then took on the short pitched stuff as well to dispatch them to the ropes with disdain.

Yuvraj’s whirlwind knock of 53 off 32 balls gave Kohli and co. the chance to tee off in the last five overs. If Yuvraj hadn’t scored those quick runs, India would have struggled to reach 319.

Hardik Pandya: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

With the only a few balls left, Pandya was sent in to bat ahead of MS Dhoni and the decision to do so worked wonders for the Men in Blue. In the last over of the innings, the right-hander smacked the first three deliveries from Imad Wasim for three huge sixes and finished with 20 off just 6 balls.

Pandya's bowling was upto the mark as well as he picked up two crucial wickets to break the backbone of Pakistani batting line-up. He bowled straight and mixed up his deliveries well. He accounted for the opposition captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim.

MS Dhoni: Rating N/A: Verdict: Good

It is unfair to rate Dhoni especially when he didn't get a chance to bat. The former India skipper however, was quite vocal with the gloves behind the stumps.

He grabbed the only catch that came his way, that of Sarfraz Ahmed and was always full of words whenever Virat Kohli would run up to him.

Hopefully, in the next few games we will get to see MS Dhoni lofting a few into the stands.

Kedar Yadav: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor

Kedar did not have a role to play with the bat, while in the field he had a horror time. The man from Maharashtra let a few go past him while fielding at the third man boundary.

Next, he dropped a sitter off the bowling of Umesh Yadav to make matters worse for himself. The pacer dug one short and Shadab Khan only managed to top edge it into the air. Kedar steadied himself underneath the aerial ball and then somehow managed to grass it.

Ravindra Jadeja: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

Jadeja was thrown the ball after the 10th over of the match and the left-hander started off by bowling flat and not giving anything away.

Eventually, the scoreboard pressure got to the Pakistani batsmen and Azhar Ali got out in trying to hit Jadeja over the top. He then picked up Mohammad Hafeez too, who fell trying to sweep him.

Jadeja then affected a brilliant one handed grab and run-out to get rid of Shoaib Malik to cap off a brilliant outing at Edgbaston.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 6: Verdict: Good

When the ball isn’t swinging Bhuvneshwar becomes half as dangerous as he is. On Sunday, there was hardly any movement for the pacer. But instead of trying something different he kept on bowling a tight line and length and was eventually rewarded with the wicket of Ahmed Shehzad.

But he also dropped a catch running in from long on. In the next game he would ideally want to improve on his fielding and pick a few more scalps.

Umesh Yadav: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good

Umesh bowled with a lot of pace and got the ball to move as well. He bowled a lot of fast bouncers and caused quite a stir in the Pakistani top-order.

He then picked up the likes of Babar Azam and then cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 3/30 from 7.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 5: Verdict: Average

Jasprit Bumrah is known to be a wicket-taking bowler but it was hardly the case against Pakistan a Edgbaston. Bumrah bowled a tight length but wasn’t deceptive enough to pick up wickets in the five overs that he was given to bowl.

After five overs, Kohli had enough of the youngster and decided to use the services of Umesh and Bhuvneshwar. Bumrah will have to pull up his socks as he remains one of India's best bowlers at the moment and Virat will need him in the latter stages of the tournament.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 6:31 PM IST