Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: The Big Talking Points

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method at Edgbaston in a Champions Trophy encounter on Sunday.

The defending champions outperformed Pakistan in all departments and looked like they had come out to make a huge statement.



1. Rohit Sharma back amongst runs

The fluent Indian opener missed the first warm-up game due to personal commitments and then just score one run in the next against Bangladesh. He started off quite shaky too against Pakistan but then slowly got into his stride.

Rohit though was not at his fluent best, but he hung on. He rotated the strike with some urgent running between the wickets and picked up the occasional boundaries.

He was unluckily run out after a 119-ball 91 but by then he had both his form and confidence back. “He needed some runs under his belt,” Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

2. Sarfraz Ahmed introducing spin in the second over

Mohammad Amir was going great guns in the first over and had the likes of Rohit Sharma at sea. But in the very next over instead of attacking the Indian batsmen further with pace Pakistan captain Sarfraz threw the ball to his spinner Imad Wasim.

The move released some of the pressure that was created by Amir as both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit had no problems in tackling the spinner.

The duo went onto knit a partnership of 136 runs which gave India a perfect platform for an onslaught later in the innings.

3. Yuvraj Singh’s scintillating display

At 35, Yuvraj Singh isn’t the youngest around in the Indian Cricket Team but that doesn’t at all come between him and his runs.

The elegant left-hander was at his very best on Sunday. He came out to bat at No.4 and took the innings by the scruff of the neck.

Some of his shots were exquisite. In fact it was his whirlwind knock which gave India the perfect launchpad for the last 10 overs.

His innings came to an end after a 32-ball 53 but by then he had done the damage he was sent out to do.

4. Ravindra Jadeja’s run-out

Pakistan started off the chase well but were in a lot of trouble at 91/4. Walked in Shoaib Malik who is quite a vital cog in the Pakistan batting line-up and has an average of around 50 against the Indians. Malik and Mohammad Hafeez added a few runs but just when the pair was starting to look good. Ravindra Jadeja affected a brilliant run-out.

It was the third delivery of the 23rd over, Malik tried to guide it to the left of backward point and set off for a single, however, Jadeja who was stationed there moved in quickly and threw the stumps down in a flash. The Pakistani batter tried to get back but was well short of his crease.

5.Injuries to Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

This is a genuine cause of concern for Pakistan. Both their premier fast-bowlers sustained injuries in the game. While Amir is said to have a calf injury, Riaz suffered an ankle twist.

Both bowlers could not complete their quota of overs. While Amir left the field after hurling 8.1 overs, Riaz hobbled off after 8.4.

Pakistan would pray that both of them would be fit and ready for the next game.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 12:33 PM IST