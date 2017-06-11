Champions Trophy 2017, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Craving to Get Onto the Field

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the must-win game between India and South Africa at the Oval. The wicket is expected to be a batting paradise and the weather should be clear right through the game. Virat Kohli and his boys are upbeat and are keeping no stones unturned to ensure that India win the game and qualify for the knockout stages. For South Africa it is all about getting rid of the 'chokers' tag as they have time and again failed in ICC events. The toss is coming up in 3 hours from now, but we will keep you posted with all the updates going into the high-intensity clash.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith: South Africa will know that it will have to bat better, as individuals and as a unit, than it did against Pakistan. As a squad, they really do cover all bases and will be keen to show that that squad depth can translate to winning key games such as this. As the number-one ranked side in the world, you have to be at the best, and India will prove to be tough opposition with the talent it has. One area where I feel India has improved out of sight, certainly since my playing days, is in its seam bowling. It came unstuck against Sri Lanka on Thursday, but in general, its key seamers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have come in to this tournament full of confidence.

With so much at stake, India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the players should relish the chance to show their best form in front of the watching world. "As a cricketer honestly for me personally, I crave games like this. You want to be part of matches that are as important as this one and then if you perform in that and your team gets across the line, it's a different feeling. It improves you as a cricketer. Everyone looks forward to games like these and everyone is very excited."

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith feels that AB de Villiers's boys need to bat well if they wish to beat Virat Kohli and his boys in the virtual quarter-final at the Oval.

IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.



CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.

SQUADS: INDIA (LIKELY XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

SOUTH AFRICA (LIKELY XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir