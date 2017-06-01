Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root Outshines Tamim Iqbal as England Start With Convincing Win Over Bangladesh

Getty Images

London: Joe Root scored an unbeaten 133, as England chased 306 with eight wickets in hand to register an easy win in the opening game of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

He was ably supported by Alex Hales (95) and Eoin Morgan (75*) as England showed why they are considered as one of the top contenders to win the title.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, England bowled well to restrict Bangladesh to 305, especially after losing their strike bowler Chris Woakes to a side strain. The flat wicket with short boundaries always meant a big total was on the cards.

Bangladesh started well, and will be disappointed that they could manage only 305.

The visitors made a safe start with Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar (28) adding 56 runs for the opening wicket. Imrul Kayes (19) didn't score too many but the two senior pros, Tamim and

Rahim then batted responsibly on a placid Oval track.

The stylish Tamim hit 12 boundaries and three sixes in his innings while Rahim struck eight boundaries in his 72-ball knock.

Tamim started on a cautious note getting his first boundary off 21st ball that he faced but didn't look back when he settled.

Tamim scored a fluent century (128), and put up 166 run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim. But Bangladesh lost both the settled batsman in back-to-back deliveries, with Liam Plunkett getting the wickets.

Plunkett finished with 4 wickets, giving away only 59 runs.

Chasing the total, England didn't start well losing Jason Roy early. The opener's form might worry the English think-tank going ahead in the tournament.

But Root and Hales got together, and played some smart cricket - without taking any unnecessary risks. The second-wicket partnership was worth 159 for England. The required run-rate never jumped as both batsmen found the boundaries when required.

Hales will be disappointed with his dismissal as he missed out on a 100, he tried to reach it in style with a big one but was caught well at deep mid-wicket.

Root was going at solid at the other end, busy collecting the ones and twos with incoming batsman Eoin Morgan expectedly going for his shots.

Such was the nature of Root's innings is that he had found the boundary just six times on way to reaching three figures off 115 balls. Soon after, he too changed gears by dispatching Rubel Hossain for a straight six and a four.

Morgan at the other end was finding the boundaries at will en route to his 33rd half century. It was a whirlwind innings from the skipper who ended up smashing eight fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh bowlers made the job easier for England. They looked far from threatening and management's decision to go in with four specialist bowlers on a flat wicket did not help their cause.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 11:03 PM IST