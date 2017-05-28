Champions Trophy 2017: Junaid Khan Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash

Virat Kohli (L) and Junaid Khan. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team has fired the opening salvo and they have begun playing mind games ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on June 4.

Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan has targeted skipper Virat Kohli and said that his team is not afraid of the Indian swashbuckling batsman and they know how to tackle him.

In an interview to The Express Tribune, Junaid said Kohli is a great batsman but has failed against his pace in the past.

“I have dismissed him in three out of the four matches we have faced each other. He is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me,” Junaid was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Junaid and Kohli have faced-off quite a few times in the past and the Indian star has managed to score just 2 runs off 22 balls in ODIs. While Junaid has also dismissed Kohli three times and has also bowled 21 dot balls in the 50-over format.

Pointing out towards these stats, Junaid is trying to unsettle Kohli who has been India's best batsman over the last few years.

The hype around the Indo-Pak clash is always big and this time too it has been no different. However, before leaving for title defence in England, Kohli played down the importance of the game and labeled the clash as any other cricket match.

"As cricketers we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match," Kohli said in the press conference before India boarded the plane for London.

First Published: May 28, 2017, 11:57 AM IST