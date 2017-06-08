Champions Trophy 2017: Kapugedera Ruled Out of the Tournament

(Getty Images)

London: Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy with a knee injury sustained during practice and will be replaced by Danushka Gunathilaka, the cricket board has said.

Kapugedera, who scored a duck in Sri Lanka's first Group B match against South Africa, was hit on the knee during Wednesday's fielding practice.

"... SLC Medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Aggressive left-handed batsman Gunathilaka is set to open the innings against India later on Thursday, taking the spot of stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga who is serving a two-match suspension for slow over rate in the defeat by South Africa.

Regular skipper Angelo Mathews, who missed the match against South Africa with a calf injury, has said he would play the match against India even if just as a batsman.

