18:48(IST)

Sri Lanka have finally seen the back of Dhoni as he goes trying to up the ante in the last over. Caught at long off by Chandimal off Perera. Dhoni goes for 63 off 52 balls as India's score reads 307/6. Kedar had crossed over and he hits a six off the very next ball to take India's score to 313/6. He is not done here as Kedar then walks outside the off-stump and sweeps Perera for another boundary to the mid-wicket fence. Another boundary off the last ball for Kedar as India finishes on 321/6 with Kedar unbeaten on 25