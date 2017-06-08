Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017 Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Removes Dickwella

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 8, 2017, 7:41 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 8, The Oval, London 08 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:42(IST)
19:41(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is finally rewarded for his precise bowling early in the innings as he gets the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella for 7. The southpaw tried to play across the line and ended up giving away an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja at point. Bhuvi's variations have been top class thus far.

19:34(IST)

The Sri Lankan team will hope to take inspiration from this legend and pull off something spectacular in this chase!

Watch the moment that Muttiah Muralitharan​ was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Murali! 👏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/cFJrolaW98

— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017
19:31(IST)

We are into the fourth over of the chase and still there hasn't been even a single boundary. Dickwella and Gunathilaka are trying their best to free their arms but they are flashing and missing at the moment. Good start by Bhuvi and Umesh.

19:29(IST)

Indian fielding has been amazing so far to say the least. Jadeja has stopped one at point, Bumrah has stopped a sure shot boundary at fine leg and now Kohli has saved couple of runs by diving away on his left. The skipper had said in the pre-match pc that they are working on their fielding and it is showing.

19:23(IST)

Chance: Danushka Gunathilaka thought he will take a cheeky single but Niroshan Dickwell sent him back straighaway. Kedar Jadhav took hold of the ball at had he hit the stumps Gunathilaka would have been a gonner as he was miles out of the crease. Close shave for Sri Lanka.

19:21(IST)

Innings Start: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over of the innings while Niroshan Dickwella will take the strke for Sri Lanka. Danushka Gunathilaka is at the non strikers end for the Islanders. Sri Lanka need a good start if they want to chase down this huge score.

18:48(IST)

Sri Lanka have finally seen the back of Dhoni as he goes trying to up the ante in the last over. Caught at long off by Chandimal off Perera. Dhoni goes for 63 off 52 balls as India's score reads 307/6. Kedar had crossed over and he hits a six off the very next ball to take India's score to 313/6. He is not done here as Kedar then walks outside the off-stump and sweeps Perera for another boundary to the mid-wicket fence. Another boundary off the last ball for Kedar as India finishes on 321/6 with Kedar unbeaten on 25

18:44(IST)

300 up for India in the 48th over as Dhoni picks a double. Dhoni has looked his old self at the OVAL as he has mixed the singles and doubles with the timely boundary. Ends the over with a boundary as India's score reads 306/5 after 49 overs with Dhoni on 63 and Kedar on 10. 6 more balls to go.

18:39(IST)

50 up for Dhoni. A quiet little raise of the bat for the crowd as he looks to get back into business and finish things off in style here. 62nd ODI fifty for the man. India's score reads 290/5. He follows it up with a huge six to end the over. India's score reads 297/5 after 48 overs. 8 runs came off this one as India have 12 more balls to go.

18:36(IST)

3 overs to go as India's score reads 289/5 with Dhoni batting on 49 and Kedar on 7. 18 balls and Dhoni will look to maximise things here. Thisara starting the 48th over of the innings here and after a wide, he has bowled a good dot ball. Every dot counts as India look to score well in excess of 300 here. 

18:30(IST)

Lakmal sends back Pandya after the all-rounder looked to hit him over the covers for another six. He had already hit the previous ball into the mid-wicket fence. India's score reads 278/5 with Pandya going for 9

18:27(IST)

India's score reads 270/4 after 45 overs with Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni at the crease. Dhoni looking to finish the innings in style as Virat Kohli sends in Hardik  Pandya ahead of Kedar Jadhav. Sri Lanka will want to keep India's score as low as possible.

18:21(IST)

Dhawan's innings comes to an end at the wrong time for India. With just 6 overs left in the India innings, it was the perfect time for Dhawan to accelerate further. But that takes nothing away from the brilliant innings here from the southpaw. Dhawan goes for 125 as India's score reads 261/4 in 44.1 overs. Malinga gets his man as Dhawan hits it straight to Mendis at long-on.

18:17(IST)

Dhoni has been driving the ball really well here. While Dhawan has been hitting the ball all around the park, Dhoni has been playing it well on and around the off-stump. India's score reads 260/3 in 43.4 overs with Dhoni on 39 and Dhawan on 124. Looks like the team is setting up the perfect finish going into the last 6 overs.

18:12(IST)
18:11(IST)

250 up for India in the 43rd over. Dhoni starting to look good as the last 5 overs is round the corner. Dhawan and Dhoni also running the hard yards and not just waiting for the boundaries. India look well placed to cross the 350-run mark. Dhawan batting on 123 and Dhoni on 33.

18:06(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: The charge is on and Dhoni joins the party, crucial for the Lankan bowlers to not lose shape and confidence. Two full tosses and two back to back boundaries, for the former Indian captain. Crowd goes Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni and it seems like I am watching the recently released biopic on Dhoni all over again.

18:05(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: That's a pick up shot and it lands just about a few metres away from where the media enclosure is. Need to keep your eyes on the ball when in the stands or else you might end up with a bloody nose. India's score reads 234/3

 

17:57(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Malinga leading the way with some changes in the field with the last 10 overs starting. Very crucial period, might end up deciding the match in context to modern day ODI cricket.

17:56(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Shikhar Dhawan hits a fabulous cut shot to bring up his century with his 13th boundary of the innings followed by that trademark celebration. The entire Oval is resonating with shouts of Dhawan. He has an absolutely phenomenal record in England in ODI cricket. His third century in his 12th innings, also has four half-centuries to his name

17:55(IST)

DHAWAN has done it. His run in the Champions Trophy continues. He now has another hundred in the tournament. Just rocks back on the backfoot and cuts that past the point fielder. He has played a beautiful innings here and Dhawan is playing the ball really late and doing a great job. A boundary to get a hundred and he now has the maximum number of tons in this tournament along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Sourav Ganguly and Gibbs.

17:51(IST)

Dhawan moves to 97 as he half flicks and half pulls Lakmal for another boundary. Dhawan has looked like he has been batting on a different wicket. Even as Yuvraj struggled before getting out and Dhoni has been finding it difficult to keep the scoreboard moving, Dhawan has looked in fine form. India's score reads 207/3 in 39 overs.

17:44(IST)

The scoring rate has come down considerably and that is mainly because DHONI now takes some time to get into the groove. Dhawan batting on 90 and Dhoni has scored 13 off 15 balls. Dhoni will surely open up if he is there till the 40th over. At present he is struggling against Gunaratne. Dhoni trying to play the sweep, but clearly not connecting yet. Dhoni back to trying to look for the singles.

17:40(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Gunaratne looks like a poor version of Ajantha Mendis, perhaps a mix of Mendis and the former Australian dibbly dobbly bowler Adam Dale. Looks absolutely harmless but a last minute movement can fox the batsmen. Dhoni not looking very comfortable against him.

17:31(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Big shout, from around the wicket as the ball hits Dhoni on the pads. It didn't seem to have pitched in line with the stumps, but Gunaratne looks confident. Sri Lanka have been reviewed and as the replays suggest, it has not pitched in line. It is a review wasted by Sri Lanka. Indian fans have found their voice back

17:28(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: How often have we seen a wicket fall almost immediately after a break in play and this time it is YUVRAJ. Another soft dismissal of a batsman who did really well in the match against Pakistan. But that means MS Dhoni has come out to bat for the first time in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Dhawan holds the key today and needs to bat on. Cricket is a funny game they say and anything can happen.

17:28(IST)

Gunaratne has struck and he sends back the struggling Yuvraj Singh for 7 off 18 balls. That was a slow knock and Yuvraj looked completely out of sorts. Dhoni walks in next much to the delight of the fans. 33.3 overs done with the score on 179/3. 16 overs to go after this and the stage is set for a perfect DHONI finish to this India innings.

17:19(IST)

Yuvraj not looking as fluent as he was in the game against Pakistan. He has struggled to get going, but Dhawan has been in excellent form and the stutter from Yuvraj has not really hurt India yet. India's score reads 176/2 in 32.4 overs with Dhawan on 83 and Yuvraj on 6. Yuvraj needs to get going soon.

17:09(IST)

Dhawan does a little dance at the crease after defending this one from Perera. The ball is right at his feet and he wants to make the Sri Lankan players believe that he is going to take a quick single. Smiles all around as he finally gets back in and passes on the ball to the bowler. Clearly GABBAR is enjoying his time in the middle. India's score reads 167/2 after 29.3 overs.

17:08(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: That flowing cover drive again, another signal of the fact that Dhawan has hit form in the tournament which made him the batsman he is today. He was the backbone of India's title triumph in 2013 and he is pulling out the stops here, the Sri Lankan attack has been overtly friendly to Dhawan one has to say, but the southpaw has played good cricketing shots so far.

LATEST UPDATE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws the fist blood as he gets rid of Niroshan Dickwella. Indian pacers have been on the money straight away.

IND vs SL Preview Virat Kohli and boys are upbeat going into their second game of the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval. With the wicket wearing a green look, Kohli is upbeat.

Gone are the days when a tinge of grass in English conditions would send shivers down the spine of Indian teams. This Indian team has four in-form pacers, all capable of making the ball talk, thus making the captain a happy man.
"It feels good to have four or five bowlers who can change the game. It also boosts the confidence of the batsmen," an upbeat Virat Kohli said.
The Indian team's practice session was in marked contrast to that of Sri Lanka. Everybody was geared up, there was a lot of chirping and both the batsmen and the bowlers went in full steam.
The conditions and the fact that India won the first match could well mean that Ravichandran Ashwin may be asked to sit out once again. The senior spinner did spend a lot of time bowling in the nets and that too to captain Kohli, who said that the off-spinner had no qualms in being left on the bench if the conditions required so.
"Ashwin is a high class bowler and is very professional as well. He understood the dynamics of the side we picked for the last game. He told me that I support you with whatever you want to do and that has been our equation always," the Indian captain added.
All four Indian top order batsmen scored fifties in the match against Pakistan and all four looked in pristine touch in the nets, middling most of the deliveries that came their way.
Yuvraj Singh, who stole the show with his cameo, was seen discussing his footwork and the initial trigger movement with batting coach Sanjay Bangar for a very long time. While not much can be commented on the conversation, but Yuvraj looked pretty comfortable, just as he was in the previous match.
While the result of the match looks like a foregone conclusion with India looking all prepared to steamroll the Lankans, the Indian captain hinted that there is no room for complacency, knowing very well that stranger things have happened on a cricket field.
"Sri Lanka are among the top eight teams and has done really well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their team who are young and can deliver match winning performances on their day," Kohli said.

Conditions
The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

