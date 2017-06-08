Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017 Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Match Evenly Poised at the Oval

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 8, 2017, 9:29 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 8, The Oval, London 08 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:27(IST)

MS Dhoni is saying from behind the stumps: Last over finish kar Cheeku (Virat Kohli's nickname). It is safe to say that this is Kohli's last over and we will see a bowling change.

21:26(IST)

Virat Kohli is now into his third over and it is safe to say that he is making things happen. Few close catching chances and few that have missed the outside edge of the bat. Kohli has bowled well so far and has given 15 runs in 2.4 overs.

21:20(IST)

Chance: Virat almost had Kusal Mendis off his bowling but the edge evaded him by some inches. India could have had the perfect few last overs had Kusal been dismissed by Virat here.

21:18(IST)
21:17(IST)
21:16(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Virat Kohli is ecstatic because the wicket has fallen in the only way it looked like it would. A run out and Gunathilaka has to depart. Excellent throw from the deep but its the collection and the removal of the bails in a flash by MS Dhoni that does the trick. His unorthodox way, where the gloves are already in motion saves that nano second in the case of run outs and gets the job done. You won't get another Dhoni when he calls it a day!

21:12(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli introduces himself into the attack after all his bowlers have failed to provide the breakthrough. However, he bowls a short delivery up front and gets smacked for a boundary towards fine-leg. Clearly, the Indian are on the backfoot in the match.

21:09(IST)
21:09(IST)

Three Fours in a Row: Kusal Mendis massacres Hardik Pandya as he hits three boundaries in a row off. The first one was length ball from Pandya and Kusal hits it straight over the bowler's head. The second one Kusal top-edged it and it went for a boundary behind the keeper. The third one he hit towards the long leg boundary to make it 15 from the over.

21:06(IST)

Chance: Gunathilata hits the ball straight down the ground and Rohit Sharma almost pulls-off a blinder but the ball pops out off his hands after his elbow makes contact with the ground. Unlucky for Rohit and for India.

21:04(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: More meetings between Dhoni and Kohli. Mendis and Gunathilaka are maintaining an excellent tempo without taking too many risks. After 25 overs, Sri Lanka are ahead of where India were and the chase is pretty much on, unless the Lankans lose their nerve in the final 20 overs.

21:03(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: India is under pressure here with both Mendis and Gunathilaka dealing in boundaries. Mid-pitch meeting between Kohli and Dhoni but nothing is coming off, Jadeja is getting butchered here.

21:00(IST)
20:58(IST)

Four and Four: Gunathilaka hits two fours to finish off that Ravindra Jadeja over. First he goes for a reverse scoop and hits the ball over Bumrah who was fielding at short fine leg. And then, he cuts the ball on the off side for a four.

20:57(IST)

SIX: Kusal Mendis again hits the ball over the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six and with that he brings up his half-century. He comes dacong down the track and again hits Jadeja for a six. The Indian bowlers are reeling at the moment.

20:54(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: India need Jasprit Bumrah to produce a wicket out of nowhere here. The ball is not doing much and these two batsmen are set and look good. They need Bumrah to produce that lethal yorker.

20:50(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: These two batsmen have batted with great control and technique, yet there have been a few chances but India hasn't managed to take them. As this partnership grows, the Sri Lankan fans have slowly got their voice back and the flags can be seen coming out.

20:49(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Jadeja and Kusal mendis cashes in. The right-hander drops down on one knee and hits the ball for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli must be scratching his head as to how to break this partnership.

20:45(IST)

100-run partnership up between Gunathilaka and Kusal. They have batted beautifully thus far and are surging ahead in the chase in great style. Indian bowlers will have to come up with something really special to break this partnership now.

20:43(IST)

Four: Mendis hits another four off Jadeja's last ball of the over. Shor ball from Jadeja and Kusal slogged him for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. The right-hander is also starting to play his shots now and is giving able support to Gunathilaka who has been superb on the other end.

20:42(IST)

Four: Kusal Mendis comes dancing down the ground and hits the ball towards long-on where Yuvraj Singh was fielding. Yuvi tried to go for the catch but ball landed infront of him and spun away for a boundary. Yuvraj is looking at the ground to see how did the ball spun away from him and went for a four.

20:38(IST)
20:38(IST)

SIX and 50: Gunathilaka hits a huge six off the bowling of Pandya towards the mid-wicket boundary to bring up his half-century. This is Gunathilaka's fourth ODI half-century and with him at the crease, the Lankans are right there in the chase.

20:29(IST)

India are in desperate need of some wickets at the moment as Sri Lanka are seemingly running away with the match at the moment. Gunathilaka is playing really good cricket and is hitting proper cricketing shots. Ravindra Jadeja is being introduced into the attack now. Expect something to happen.

20:28(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Gunathilaka looks to have hit a purple patch here. He was drafted into the squad after Kapugedera was injured and drafted into the team straight away. He could well be the x-factor Sri Lanka needed. Currently he is giving a few headaches to Virat Kohli. Looks to be a good all-round player

20:28(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: A few half chances for India but the ball bouncing ahead of the fielder on both occasions. The Indian pacers are using the bouncer well. Something is got to give soon. And just as I write, Pandya drops a chance of his own bowling, difficult again. The batsmen also getting restless to get a few boundaries, something should happen soon.

 

20:18(IST)

Four: Bonus runs for Sri Lanka as they get four leg byes. Gunathilaka moved away from the stumps and the ball took a deflection off his thigh pads and trickled away for a boundary behind wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. This will seriously irritate Kohli.

20:16(IST)

Great Fielding: Gunathilaka hits the ball uppishly towards mid-on where Virat Kohli was fielding. The ball landed just infront of him but he managed to save a sure shot boundary. The Indian fielders have been good thus far in the innings and Kohli is leading by example.

20:11(IST)

Another bowling change as Hardik Pandya is now brought into the attack to break this partnership. Virat Kohli desperately wants this partnership to end and he is trying all the options present at his disposal.

20:07(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: India needs a wicket now and Virat Kohli can be seen getting a little restless. Making quick fielding changes, getting involved with the action. Jasprit Bumrah has been introduced into the attack but the two Sri Lankan batsmen are going very strong here.

20:07(IST)

Japrit Bumrah introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in the 12 over of the innings as India are searching for wickets at the moment. These two are putting on a decent partnership and boundaries are beginning to come in almost every over now.

LATEST UPDATE: Kusal Mendis is inching towards his well deserved century but since the wicket of Gunathilaka, India have stemmed the flow of runs a bit.

IND vs SL Preview Virat Kohli and boys are upbeat going into their second game of the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval. With the wicket wearing a green look, Kohli is upbeat.

Gone are the days when a tinge of grass in English conditions would send shivers down the spine of Indian teams. This Indian team has four in-form pacers, all capable of making the ball talk, thus making the captain a happy man.
"It feels good to have four or five bowlers who can change the game. It also boosts the confidence of the batsmen," an upbeat Virat Kohli said.
The Indian team's practice session was in marked contrast to that of Sri Lanka. Everybody was geared up, there was a lot of chirping and both the batsmen and the bowlers went in full steam.
The conditions and the fact that India won the first match could well mean that Ravichandran Ashwin may be asked to sit out once again. The senior spinner did spend a lot of time bowling in the nets and that too to captain Kohli, who said that the off-spinner had no qualms in being left on the bench if the conditions required so.
"Ashwin is a high class bowler and is very professional as well. He understood the dynamics of the side we picked for the last game. He told me that I support you with whatever you want to do and that has been our equation always," the Indian captain added.
All four Indian top order batsmen scored fifties in the match against Pakistan and all four looked in pristine touch in the nets, middling most of the deliveries that came their way.
Yuvraj Singh, who stole the show with his cameo, was seen discussing his footwork and the initial trigger movement with batting coach Sanjay Bangar for a very long time. While not much can be commented on the conversation, but Yuvraj looked pretty comfortable, just as he was in the previous match.
While the result of the match looks like a foregone conclusion with India looking all prepared to steamroll the Lankans, the Indian captain hinted that there is no room for complacency, knowing very well that stranger things have happened on a cricket field.
"Sri Lanka are among the top eight teams and has done really well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their team who are young and can deliver match winning performances on their day," Kohli said.

Conditions
The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

